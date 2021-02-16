WandaVision BTS Look Focus of Marvel Studios' "Assembled" Premiere

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues kicking open the door to Phase IV with the Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen-starring WandaVision, Disney+ and Marvel Studios are giving viewers the opportunity to go behind the scenes on how it all came together. But that's not all, because Marvel Studios' upcoming documentary series Assembled will also look at a number of shows and movies of the MCU- following the filmmakers, cast and crew, and Marvel heroes every step of the way. Kicking off March 12 with a look at the reality-altering first offering from Marvel Studios for the streaming service, future episodes will focus on The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and Loki via exclusive on-set footage as well as conversation with the show's creative teams and stars- Jeremy Renner detailing the genesis of the upcoming Hawkeye series. Here's a look at the initial key art for the docuseries, followed by an overview of the first episode:

Assembled Season 1 Episode 1 "The Making of WandaVision": The first episode of 'Assembled' will focus on the critically acclaimed WandaVision. Join Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany and WandaVision's creative team as the episode pulls back the curtain on this highly groundbreaking series. Learn how the production's surprising concept took shape by drawing inspiration from classic sitcoms. Witness how the crew went to great lengths to emulate various filmmaking methods used during the early years of television. Discover the unique challenges and ultimate rewards of performing an entire episode in front of a live studio audience. Spend time with exciting newcomers to the MCU, such as Teyonah Parris and Kathryn Hahn, along with returning favorites like Kat Dennings and Randall Park.

WandaVision marks the first series from Marvel Studios streaming exclusively on Disney+. The series is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.

Disney+'s WandaVision stars Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch, Paul Bettany as Vision, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis, Randall Park as Jimmy Woo, Kathryn Hahn as Agnes, Fred Melamed as Arthur Heart, and Debra Jo Rupp as Mrs. Heart. Created by Jac Schaeffer with an opening episode written by Schaeffer and directed by Matt Shakman, the streaming service series is executive produced by Schaeffer and Kevin Feige with Marvel Studios producing.