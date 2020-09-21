WandaVision First Trailer; The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Now 2021?

Earlier this week, we were wondering what the deal was with Disney+ and Marvel Studio's live-action WandaVision series. The streaming service released the first official trailer for the second season of live-action "Star Wars" series The Mandalorian. Then came word that the Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie-starring The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was back in front of the cameras (with some familiar faces along for the ride). Ewan McGregor had some optimistic things to say about the upcoming Obi-Wan series, and we even had some positive movement with major casting announcements for She-Hulk (Orphan Black star Tatiana Maslany) and Ms. Marvel. Then came a new 2020 promo that promised the series would be arriving before the end of the year- and it looks like they weren't' kidding.

During Sunday night's broadcast of the 2020 Emmy Awards, viewers got their first extended look at what they can expect- and what they can expect is a lot. First thing, it's confirmed that WandaVision will be the first Marvel Studios series (in late 2020), which means The Falcon and the Winter Soldier looks to be moving to 2021 (""WandaVision" marks the first series from Marvel Studios streaming exclusively on Disney+.") Second, be prepared for some mind-trippy stuff where nothing is what it seems.

WandaVision marks the first series from Marvel Studios streaming exclusively on Disney+. The series is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.

In July, series star Kat Dennings (Dollface) was asked if the series would make its end-of-the-year premiere window. "If anyone can release something in the middle of a pandemic, it's them [Marvel]," explained Dennings before clarifying that she didn't know anything definite but that they had "filmed a lot" before production was shuttered (co-star Kathryn Hahn was quoted as saying that there was a "little bit left to do" filming-wise a month earlier). Flash ahead to today, with Disney+ releasing a new "Coming Soon 2020" promo trailer that still has WandaVision premiering before the end of the year. Wishful thinking? Further along than they're reporting? Would the streaming service be willing to flip-flop with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and have WandaVision air first? Considering how the series is meant to be a lead-in to the next Dr. Strange movie, making the move wouldn't be too far-fetched.

Let's not forget about the Jeremy Renner-starring Hawkeye, which recently tapped Troop Zero directors Amber Finlayson (Bert) and Katie Ellwood (Bertie), and Saturday Night Live director Rhys Thomas (Staten Island Summer, Comrade Detective, and John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch) to helm a block of episodes. Next year also sees the animated anthology series What If…? as well as the Tom Hiddleston-starring series, Loki.