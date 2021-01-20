WandaVision: Kathryn Hahn Discusses Series, Pokes Fun at Mark Ruffalo

A natural for comedy, Kathryn Hahn made her MCU debut on the Disney+ series WandaVision as Agnes, one of the neighbors inside the realm of sitcoms with Wanda "Scarlett Witch" Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany. The actress spoke to Entertainment Tonight about getting cast on the show, her experience shooting the series, and how to avoid spoilers.

"I have a couple of friends that are real deep comic book aficionados that have really, really, really wanted to know," Hahn said. "And I have had to run a real tight ship, because they come towards with me that extra glass of wine (laughs). I was just like, 'No! I see right through that. No.'" She remained humble as a late-comer to the MCU recognizing the scope and passion of the fanbase. "This is my foray into the MCU world, and these fans are incredible and really passionate," Hahn said."I mean passionate, and are so creative and have so many [theories]. I've heard some of the theories, and it's awesome. It's really incredible." The actress is well-aware how to deal with the culture of spoilers given the closely guarded nature of the MCU having to tread carefully around fandom and the unfortunate infamous reputation of Mark Ruffalo, who plays Bruce Banner/Hulk in a light-hearted jab.

"You know what?" Hahn said. "I am learning to be a fantastic secret-keeper. It turns out I am really turning out to be a fantastic secret-keeper. I remember when Mark, sweet Ruffalo, didn't he get busted for [spoilers]? (laughs) I was like, 'I do not want to pull a Ruffalo! I am really gonna zip it up.'" Ruffalo flippantly spoiled Avengers: Infinity War while doing press jokingly tell Good Morning America "Everybody dies" which was half true since Thanos (Josh Brolin) snapped his fingers from his infinity gauntlet. The I Know This Much Is True star also dropped subtle spoilers for accidentally live-streaming Thor: Ragnarok (2017). New episodes of WandaVision streams Fridays on Disney+.