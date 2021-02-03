WandaVision: Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness Silence Speaks Volumes?

With the next chapter of Disney+ and Marvel Studios' WandaVision ready to continue warping viewers' realities this Friday, we've been tracking what the cast's been saying about what's still to come. So far, we've heard from Paul Bettany about a "surprise actor" on the way who he's dreamed of working with and Elizabeth Olsen teasing an epic-level surprise appearance on par with The Mandalorian Season 2 finale (more on both below). Now, we're hearing from Kathryn Hahn aka nosey neighbor Agnes. Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live to support the series, Hahn was asked about the online theory that Agnes was actually Agatha Harkness- Wanda's nanny and mentor in the comics before being killed after Wanda lost control. Harkness was directly involved in the storyline where Wanda was forced to face the reality that her children weren't real- and while we're not going to go into a long breakdown at what went down, let's just say that having Harkness in the series definitely paves the way for the demonic entity Mephisto.

Starting at the 3:00 mark, Hahn is asked about the theory as Kimmel mentions similarities in appearance as well as the oval pendant. Her response? Hahn comes back with a drink that distracts Kimmel until the conversation turns to the fact that Hahn only just this week bought her very first computer (and isn't on social media). But the biggest takeaway? Hahn was able to avoid offering an answer. Hmmm…

Asked by TVLine if viewers should be expecting any end-of-season guest appearances on par with Mark Hamill's surprise return to the role of Luke Skywalker in the second season finale of Disney+ series The Mandalorian that viewers don't know about yet, Olsen responded with a quick "Yes" before a quick laugh and a follow-up that she was "really excited" for viewers to see what's still to come. If this sounds similar to something Bettany said previously about the series, read on.

Speaking with Lights, Camera, Pod, last week, the WandaVision star appeared to be preparing viewers to view the MCU in an entirely different way once the series' "rewarding" ending finally premieres. "I think they're going to be massively surprised by the end of the show. I really think people are going to be like, 'Oh my God!' And they're going to look at the MCU in a whole new light, and also have a much deeper understanding of what direction it's moving," Bettany teased. His other surprise is the one we think connects to what Olsen said earlier. Bettany revealed that he gets to work with an actor he's "always wanted to work with" and that they "have fireworks together" and "the scenes are great." Bettany appeared pretty excited about it, even referencing the "intense scenes" they have together. Benedict Cumberbatch? One small problem if we take Bettany's clue at face value: the two actors appeared together in 2009's Creation- or could it be a swerve on purpose?

Paul Bettany tells us that #WandaVision's ending will cause fans to "look at the MCU in a whole new light" and teases intense scenes with a secret actor down the line. INTERVIEW: https://t.co/DpjuUp7a2E pic.twitter.com/bGqRo3qaHA — Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) January 25, 2021