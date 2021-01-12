WandaVision Preview: Wanda & Vision Celebrate Their- Anniversary?

As Bleeding Cool's WandaVision Week rolls along, Marvel Studios and Disney+ are offering up another sneak preview of what fans can expect when the reality-altering series makes its debut in only three days. Following up on yesterday's release of what we're sure will be the first in a series of character profile key art posters, the streaming service is now sharing a brief clip offering a bit more insight into just how off Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision's (Paul Bettany) "happily ever after" is. Because it's a cliche of sitcom comedy when the husband or boyfriend gets into "whacky shenanigans" trying to make up for the anniversary he forgot- but what do you do when the couple can't remember what they're supposed to be celebrating?

So make sure to mark your "Calendar" so you won't be late- Marvel Studios and Disney+'s WandaVision begins reality-altering streaming screens this Friday, January 15:

Before viewers are introduced to the reality-altering world of WandaVision, they're getting a chance to catch up on our leads' MCU backstories with Marvel Studios: Legends. Showcasing the characters you've come to know over the years to revisit some of their key moments, the focus of the first installments are Wanda and Vision:

"Wanda Maximoff': Wanda Maximoff made her debut in Avengers: Age of Ultron as a powerful adversary of The Avengers, only to become an even more powerful ally. Wanda found strength in herself and in her extraordinary relationship with one highly unique individual, Vision. Marvel Studios: Legends explores Wanda's story as she grapples with cruel hardships and loss, a chaotic power that she strives to control, and shifting loyalties from those she trusts most. "Vision": Born into the world in Avengers: Age of Ultron Vision chooses to fight on the side of humanity, though he himself is an artificial form of life. Marvel Studios: Legends follows Vision on his quest to understand humans more fully, evolving to be more like them, as he explores a romantic relationship with Wanda Maximoff in Captain America: Civil War. All of this leads to his final moments, as he makes the ultimate sacrifice for mankind, leaving those he loved to an uncertain future.

WandaVision marks the first series from Marvel Studios streaming exclusively on Disney+. The series is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.

Disney+'s WandaVision stars Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch, Paul Bettany as Vision, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis, Randall Park as Jimmy Woo, Kathryn Hahn as Agnes, Fred Melamed as Arthur Heart, and Debra Jo Rupp as Mrs. Heart. Created by Jac Schaeffer with an opening episode written by Schaeffer and directed by Matt Shakman, the streaming service series is executive produced by Schaeffer and Kevin Feige with Marvel Studios producing.