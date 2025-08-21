Posted in: HBO, Sky One, TV | Tagged: war

War: Dominic West and Sienna Miller Set for New HBO & Sky Thriller

Dominic West and Sienna Miller will star in a new legal thriller War for HBO and Sky, created by George Kay (who wrote Lupin and Hijack).

Dominic West and Sienna Miller are going to star in a new thriller written by George Kay that has the most generic title ever – War. The series is a co-production between HBO and Sky. War. What is it good for? Well, another British drama called War. And there will be more movies and TV shows called just "War" in the future. There already have been. "I am excited to be working with Sky and HBO – two homes for bold, ambitious storytelling – and our brilliant production team. WAR is a legal drama full of double-crossing, scandal, twists, and betrayal. The kind of TV show that made me want to write TV shows," Kay shared.

So, apparently, WAR is a bold new legal thriller from the creator of Lupin and Hijack, starring West, who plays tech titan Morgan Henderson, and Miller is his estranged wife (because it's always an estranged wife, so there's more drama), international film star Carla Duval. Set in the elite world of London law, the series has been greenlit with a two-series commitment from Sky and HBO, following a deal brokered by Sky. It debuts with a scandalous divorce case that sends shockwaves through boardrooms, bedrooms, and courtrooms alike. So it's war in the courtroom, not a literal battlefield.

WAR follows two of London's most prestigious rival firms – Cathcarts and Taylor & Byrne – as they go head-to-head in the divorce case of the century. Each side is certain they'll win. But as the case spirals and loyalties fracture, reputations are on the line, and everyone's playing to win. This is just the beginning – season one's explosive case is the first in an anthology of headline-making legal battles.

Also joining the cast are, Phoebe Fox (The Great, Task) as Serena Byrne and James McArdle (Playing Nice, Mare of Easttown) as Nicholas Taylor, partners in life and business at Taylor & Byrne; Nina Sosanya (Screw, Baby Reindeer) as "Her Majesty" Beatrice "Queen Bea" Ubosi, and Pip Torrens (Succession, The Crown) as St John Smallwood, their counterparts and fierce rivals at Cathcarts; and Archie Renaux (Alien: Romulus, Upgraded) as ambitious lawyer Jonathan "Johnny" Warren.

Meghan Lyvers, Executive Director of Original Scripted, Sky, shared, "We are thrilled to be working with George, Ben, Willow and team on WAR. The show is ambitious and provocative, brimming with unforgettable characters. It challenges the notions of power, identity, and success. We are proud to partner with New Pictures, Observatory Pictures and HBO on this distinctly modern drama." Francesca Orsi, EVP, HBO Programming, Head of HBO Drama Series and Films, added, "We've long admired George Kay's exceptional work and it's a privilege to bring him and his team to HBO for this wild and wicked examination of the brutal battlefield that is divorce. An inspired fusion of realism and satire, viewers are in store for gripping storytelling at its very best."

Kay is the co-creator, writer, and executive producer of the Emmy Award-nominated Apple TV+ returning series Hijack. He also created and wrote the Golden Globe and BAFTA-nominated and Critics Choice award-winner Lupin for Netflix. His other work includes the BAFTA-winning series The Long Shadow and Litvinenko, which both aired on ITVX, and the International Emmy-nominated Netflix show Criminal.

WAR will come to HBO in the US and Sky in the UK.

