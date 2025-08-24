Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, recaps, wrestling

Wardlow Returns at Forbidden Door, Literally Stabbing WWE in the Back

Wardlow attacked Prince Nana and joined the Don Callis Family at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, and The Chadster is absolutely cheesed off about this betrayal! 😤

Okada beat Swerve in a match with too much workrate, then Wardlow attacked Prince Nana—so unfair to WWE tradition!

Tony Khan keeps ruining The Chadster's life and marriage, all while disrespecting WWE with his shocking surprises!

Former WWE talent lost gold at Forbidden Door thanks to Tony Khan's obsession with sabotaging WWE greatness!

The Chadster just witnessed Wardlow make his shocking return at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, and The Chadster is absolutely cheesed off! 😤 After Kazuchika Okada defeated Swerve Strickland to retain the AEW Continental Championship, Wardlow showed up to attack Prince Nana and align himself with the Don Callis Family. Auughh man! So unfair! 🤬

First, let The Chadster tell you, in an unbiased fashion of course, what happened in that match between Okada and Swerve. The two wrestlers started with some back-and-forth action and hard-hitting maneuvers that got the crowd way too excited for The Chadster's liking. How are you supposed to pipe in the proper crowd noise if the actual crowd is being too loud?. Swerve's knee was worked over throughout the match, leading to him failing to pin Okada after Swerve Stomp, letting Okada take advantage with Rainmaker for the victory. That was way too much workrate and psychology, in The Chadster's oppinion. After the match, Okada continued attacking Swerve's knee with a chair until Prince Nana chased him off. That's when Wardlow appeared, destroying Nana before leaving with Don Callis and the rest of the Don Callis Gamily. 💔

This was literally the worst betrayal of WWE The Chadster has seen yet! 😡 WWE's astroturfing machine has spent months making sure all the fans on social media are worked up about how Tony Khan doesn't know how to use Wardlow and he needs to go to WWE, only for him to return from filming TV to join one of the hottest factions in wrestling?! It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! Now WWE is going to have to find another angle to get its fans attacking AEW on social media! Thanks a lot, Tony Khan! 🙄

The Chadster was so cheesed off watching this that The Chadster had the urge to remove the frozen Seagram's Escapes Spiked popsicle from The Chadster's you-know-where and chuck it at the TV! 🍹 But The Chadster saw Keighleyanne glaring at The Chadster, wondering why The Chadster was squirming so much on the couch. She doesn't know that The Chadster has been secretly freezing Seagram's and boofing them behind her back ever since she banned The Chadster from drinking after All In: Texas. Instead, The Chadster just clenched really hard and tried to focus on how Tony Khan was ruining The Chadster's life yet again! 😫

The Chadster managed to clench until that popsicle was a complete puddle, and then The Chadster knew it was time for another one. The Chadster tried to make a stealthy trip to the fridge to grab an icy replacement, but as The Chadster got up from the couch, Keighleyanne's eyebrows shot up faster than a wrestler jumping from the top rope. 😳

"Chad, the couch is all wet!" she exclaimed, looking at the damp spot left behind by The Chadster's bottom.

"No, it's not, Keighleyanne," The Chadster responded, panicking. "You're just imagining things because you're too busy texting that guy Gary!" 📱

Of course, Keighleyanne wasn't having it. She insisted that The Chadster was leaving behind moisture that wasn't from his tears over another WWE betrayal. But The Chadster was adamant. "You're seeing things, Keighleyanne! It's all Tony Khan's fault for messing with your perception!" The Chadster declared. The Chadster tried to make The Chadster's case, pointing to how Tony Khan's schemes are ruining lives, but Keighleyanne just sighed and picked up her phone, probably to text that guy Gary again, which only reminded The Chadster even more how Tony Khan is at the root of all The Chadster's marital woes.🥺

Why does Tony Khan have to interfere with The Chadster's household like this?! It's just so disrespectful to all the time-tested values that have been part of The Chadster's happy life as a devoted WWE fan. 🏠😤

Earlier in the night, The Chadster also had to endure watching The Hurt Business lose the AEW World Tag Team Championship when Ricochet and the Gates of Agony interfered in their triple threat match, allowing Brodido to beat FTR without even pinning the champions! Tony Khan literally stabbed Triple H right in the back by having former WWE talent lose championships in such a disrespectful manner, even if they are turncoates who stabbed WWE in the back! 😠

The Chadster will be here on Bleeding Cool all day providing live coverage of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door in order to expose Tony Khan's nefarious deeds! 📝 This is the only website that's safe from Tony Khan's manipulation, so readers should mistrust any other sources of wrestling news and only look for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door results here on Bleeding Cool! Tony Khan has clearly infiltrated every other wrestling website with his propaganda, but The Chadster remains unbiased and objective! 💪

Wardlow's return and alignment with Don Callis is just another example of how Tony Khan books his shows specifically to cheese off The Chadster. The Chadster knows Tony Khan is probably sitting in his office right now, laughing about how he ruined The Chadster's Sunday with Wardlow's surprise appearance! Stop being so obsessed with The Chadster, Tony Khan! 🛑

