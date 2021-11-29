WarGames: WWE Has Fans Vote On Advantage Ladder Matches

In case you haven't heard, NXT is having their first TakeOver/Pay Per View-type event in quite a while December 5 on Peacock in the form of NXT WarGames. The NXT-exclusive event will of course be host to two of the titular WarGames matches: one for men and one for women. And now to make things more interesting, we will be seeing two ladder matches tomorrow night on NXT 2.0, determining which teams will have the advantage in their respective WarGames match. And to make things even more exciting and interactive, WWE is letting fans vote on who they want in one of the ladder matches tomorrow night.

If you head over to WWE.com right now, you can vote on which member of the two men's teams you want to face each other in a ladder match tomorrow night on NXT 2.0, where the winner will give their team the advantage in Sunday's WarGames match. Kay Lee Ray and Dakota Kai have already been announced to be facing each other in the women's ladder match tomorrow.

Here's what WWE has to say about the ladder match tomorrow and the WarGames match Sunday:

The battle lines have been drawn for NXT WarGames, and now the NXT Universe gets to have their say. Before the two teams go to war, fans will get to determine who will compete in a NXT WarGames Advantage Ladder Match this Tuesday on USA Network. The polls are now open, as the NXT Universe can vote one member of each team to throw down to determine the WarGames Advantage.

In the veteran's team, fans can choose one of Tommaso Ciampa, Pete Dunne, Johnny Gargano, or LA Knight. On the young guns team, fans can choose one of Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Tony D'Angelo, or Grayson Waller.

The vote winners will be announced tomorrow night on NXT 2.0 before having to compete against each other later in the show.

To see the return of the iconic WarGames match, tune in to NXT WarGames on Sunday, December 5 at 8 pm on Peacock.