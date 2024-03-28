Posted in: Rooster Teeth, TV | Tagged: Red vs. Blue, Warner Bros

Warner Bros. Will Release The Last Season Of Red Vs. Blue

Warner Bros. has announced they will release Red vs. Blue: Restoration, the final chapter of the popular Rooster Teeth series.

Article Summary Warner Bros. to release "Red vs. Blue: Restoration," concluding the series.

Final chapter comes as an 87-minute movie, available for purchase or rent.

Creative legacy: "Red vs. Blue" hailed for pioneering machinima in story-telling.

End of an era for Rooster Teeth's hallmark series, loved for humor and sci-fi.

In the wake of Warner Bros. announcing they shut down Rooster Teeth, a lot of questions about their properties came up, especially about Red Vs. Blue. The series was brought back after a four-year hiatus as co-creator Bernie Burns and director Matt Hullum decided to put one final stamp on the web series that really started everything for the company. But after WB decided to shut everything down, the release of the series was put into question, and fears arose it would end up like Coyote vs. ACME. Shelved or destroyed despite being finished and slated to be released in the Spring.

Well, this morning, WB decided to do right by the franchise and have decided to release the final chapter, Red Vs. Blue: Restoration. The final chapter to the long-running franchise will air as a single 87-minute long movie, which you'll be able to purchase digitally for $15 on May 7, or rent for $5 a pop on May 21. In the meantime, here's a teaser trailer for the final chapter, as we watch the team slowly close the book on this one.

Red Vs. Blue

Red Vs. Blue is a comedy web series set in the universe of the iconic Xbox video game franchise Halo, where two teams, Red and Blue, engage in a perpetual conflict in a desolate canyon. Led by the bumbling Sarge and the cynical Church, the soldiers navigate absurd situations and misunderstandings with a mix of humor and sci-fi elements. The pioneering web series created by Rooster Teeth Productions – one of the longest-running in history – holds a significant place in the history of online entertainment. Since its inception over twenty years ago, it has garnered a dedicated and passionate cult following.

The show's innovative concept of using machinima, the art of creating animations using video game engines, particularly from the Halo franchise, not only revolutionized online content creation but also paved the way for other creators to explore similar avenues. Red Vs. Blue's enduring popularity can be attributed to its witty writing, compelling characters, and clever blend of humor and action. Over the years, it has evolved from a simple comedy series to a richly layered narrative, engaging viewers with its intricate plotlines and character development. Its longevity and cultural impact serve as a testament to the power of creativity and community in the digital age.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!