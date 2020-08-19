Warrior Nun Receives Season 2 Communion: Watch The Cast Find Out

Looks like viewers of Netflix's action-drama Warrior Nun will have another season's worth of Ava (Alba Baptista) kicking righteous ass and taking holy names, with the streaming service announcing on Wednesday that the series will be getting a second-season green light. In fact, Netflix didn't just release the news- they also released a clip of the cast finding out about the second season pick-up for the first time, and you can check that out below.

Warrior Nun has been renewed for a second season — watch the cast find out pic.twitter.com/FOFY4N4RhT — Netflix (@netflix) August 19, 2020

Created by series showrunner Simon Barry (Continuum, Van Helsing) and inspired by Ben Dunn's Warrior Nun Areala manga comics, Warrior Nun introduced Ava (and viewers) to an ancient order that she now found herself a part of, one tasked with fighting demons on Earth. But as she struggled to understand and control her newly-discovered powers, forces from both Heaven and Hell did their best to control her. But Ava has no intention of sitting idly by…

Netflix's Warrior Nun stars Alba Baptista (Ava), Tristán Ulloa (Father Vincent), Kristina Tonteri-Young (Sister Beatrice), Lorena Andrea (Sister Lilith), Toya Turner (Shotgun Mary), and Thekla Reuten (Jillian Salvius). The series also stars Sylvia De Fanti (Mother Superion), Emilio Sakraya (J.C.), Olivia Delcán (Sister Camila), Joaquim De Almeida (Cardinal Duretti), May Simón Lifschitz (Chanel), Dimitri Abold (Randall), and Charlotte Vega (Zori). Barry, Jet Wilkinson, and Stephen Hegyes executive produce.

Editorial Note: In the interest of full disclosure, "Warrior Nun" is based on a property owned by Avatar Press, which also owns Bleeding Cool. Avatar Press has not been, is not, and will not be involved in the editorial process behind Bleeding Cool's coverage of the series.