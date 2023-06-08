Posted in: Max, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: max, preview, season 3, trailer, warrior

Warrior Season 3 Official Trailer, Images: Peace Never Lasts

Set to return on June 29th, here's the official trailer & preview images for Max's Andrew Koji-starring martial arts drama Warrior Season 3.

A personal favorite of the folks around here at BCTV, we have some very good news to pass along to fans of (now) Max & series creator & EP Jonathan Tropper's (Banshee) Warrior. Marking its debut on Warner Bros. Discovery's streaming service later this month, we have a look at what's ahead for the Andrew Koji-starring martial arts historical drama's third season. First up, we have a new set of preview images as well as the official key art poster. But we can't bury the headline any further – not when we have an official trailer for the third season also waiting for you below. In the wake of the race riots that upended Chinatown last season, Mai Ling (Dianne Doan) uses her government connections to consolidate power, while Ah Sahm (Koji) and the Hop Wei must find new ways to survive.

Joining Koji for the third season are Olivia Cheng, Jason Tobin, Dianne Doan, Kieran Bew, Dean Jagger, Tom Weston-Jones, Hoon Lee, Perry Yung, Langley Kirkwood, Miranda Raison, Chen Tang, Chelsea Muirhead, Mark Dacascos, and Joe Taslim. Now, here's a look at the official trailer for Max's Warrior Season 3 – set to kick off its return on Thursday, June 29th, with not one… not two… but three episodes. Following that, we have a look at who's who behind the scenes and that official key art poster that we told you about:

Max's Warrior is produced for the streaming service by Perfect Storm Entertainment, Tropper Ink Productions, and Bruce Lee Entertainment. Showrunner Evan Endicott executive produces alongside Josh Stoddard, series creator Jonathan Tropper; Justin Lin, Danielle Woodrow & Andrew Schneider on behalf of Perfect Storm Entertainment; Shannon Lee for Bruce Lee Entertainment; Brad Kane; Richard Sharkey. Lillian Yu and Francisca X Hu co-executive produce the streaming series.

