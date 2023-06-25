Posted in: Max, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: Andrew Koji, Dianne Doan, Jenny Umbhau, Lisa Ling, max, Miranda Raison, Olivia Cheng, warrior

Warrior Season 3 Promo Spotlights Women Warriors; Aftershow Podcast

A new Warrior promo from Max reminds us: "Every woman is a warrior." Plus, we have details on a new aftershow hosted by Lisa Ling & Hoon Lee.

It's easy to get lost in the shuffle when it comes to the ensemble that is the Max martial arts drama, Warrior. Based on the writings of Bruce Lee, the Jonathan Tropper series follows 19th century Chinatown Tong Wars as Chinese immigrant and marital arts prodigy Ah Sahm (Andrew Koji) try to survive the ongoing unrest and systemic racism in San Francisco. He joins the Hop Wei and befriends Young Jun (Jason Tobin). In the latest promo, Max highlights the female characters starting with Ah Toy (Olivia Cheng), who lives a double life as a brothel owner and deadly assassin, "It's Chinatown. So you'd better learn to adapt."

Also featured is Ah Toy's apprentice Lai (Jenny Umbhau) and her girlfriend/liberator/entrepreneur Nellie Davenport (Miranda Raison), saying, "This city needs more fearless, enterprising young women." The trailer ends on the other side with the head of the Long Zii in Mai Ling (Dianne Doan), who's also Ah Sahm's sister promising her collaborator Walter Buckley (Langley Kirkwood), "You'll have your blood." She also tells Fung Hai Tong leader Zing (Dustin Nguyen), "Be thankful for your pain. It means you're still alive."

Warrior Season 3: New Additions

Warrior season three picks up not long after the events of riots that decimated Chinatown between the Asian and Irish gangs and hapless law enforcement trying to keep the peace with futility. The series also stars Kieran Bew, Dean Jagger, Joanna Vanderham, Tom Weston-Jones, and Hoon Lee. Joining the cast for season three are Telly Leung, Kevin Otto, Adam Rayner, Nick Cordileone, Dominique Maher, Neels Claasen, Sean Marco, Jazzara Jaslyn, Colin Moss, and Sizo Mahlangu. Also, in advance of the new season is an aftershow podcast that will be hosted by Lisa Ling and Lee, who plays Wang Chao in the series. Season three premieres June 29th on Max.

