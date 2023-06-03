Warrior Season 3 Teaser: Max Martial Arts Drama Raises The Stakes Max released the latest teaser for the third season of its Andrew Koji-starring martial arts drama Warrior, making its return on June 29th.

If anyone thinks peace is coming to San Francisco Chinatown any time soon, they haven't been paying attention with season three of the Max martial arts drama Warrior taking shape. The season two finale saw the area rebuild from the race riots that nearly destroyed the city. During the recovery, we see Mai Ling (Dianne Doan) using her government connections to consolidate power while Ah Sahm (Andrew Koji) and the Hop Wei must find a new way to survive. Max released their latest teaser for the Bruce Lee-inspired series.

At the start, we see entrepreneur and arms dealer Wang Chao (Hoon Lee) tell Ah Sahm, "Warriors have only two paths, get killed or get better." We also see someone pointing a gun (a rare instance in this Western) at our hero. The action shifts to his sister Mai telling her brother, "Your blood is cheap here, so you'd better learn to adapt," as she settles her position as the head of the Long Zii Tong in part of the ongoing Tong Wars. As the teaser comes to a close, we hear from Ah Sahm's best friend, Young Jun (Jason Tobin), reminding everyone that "War is coming" as we also hear from the Irish leader Dylan Leary (Dean Jagger) declaring that "We're gonna take back our city!"

Created by Jonathan Tropper, Warrior debuted as a Cinemax original in 2019, with season two airing in 2020. Warner Bros. Discovery renewed the series in 2021 for season three and move it to its streaming platform. We'll find out what scores will be settled, if any, when the season drops on June 29th on Max. The series also stars Olivia Cheng, Kieran Bew, Joanna Vanderham, Tom Weston-Jones, Langley Kirkwood, Joe Taslim, Dustin Nguyen, Céline Buckens, Miranda Raison, and Chen Tang.

Warrior is produced for Max by Perfect Storm Entertainment, Tropper Ink Productions, and Bruce Lee Entertainment. Showrunners and executive producers are Evan Endicott, Josh Stoddard; Tropper; Justin Lin, Danielle Woodrow, and Andrew Schneider on behalf of Perfect Storm Entertainment; Shannon Lee for Bruce Lee Entertainment; Brad Kane; Richard Sharkey. Co-executive produced by Lillian Yu and Francisca X Hu.

