Watch The Acclaimed Save Billy Gunn from an Assault by His Owns Sons

Scissor me, Daddy Ass! Ending weeks of heartbreak, The Acclaimed reunited with Billy Gunn, saving him from a beatdown by his own sons on AEW Dynamite tonight. As a result, Gunn and Antony Bowens were once again able to scissor each other in the middle of the ring!

You may be wondering what the hell we're talking about. Well, before we were allowed to publish this article, we were forced to explain to skeptical Bleeding Cool management why we wanted to use the phrase "scissor me, Daddy Ass" on Bleeding Cool's social media account. So for anyone else wondering what the hell is going on here, here's the explanation I provided them:

Billy Gunn was known in WWE as "Mr. Ass" and his theme song lyrics were "I'm an Ass Man." He manages his two sons in a tag team in AEW, the Gunn Club. But their opponents call them "The Ass Boys," a reference to Gunn being "The Ass Man."

The Acclaimed and the Gunn Club were teamed together in a group for a while, with the Gunn Club bad guys while The Acclaimed are fan favorites. Billy Gunn would show more love to the Acclaimed instead of his own sons, building resentment. The Acclaimed have a thing were they "scissor" each other, which is they make a peace sign with their hands and ram the peace signs together with each other. When they were on the team with Billy Gunn, Anthony Bowens would say: "scissor me, Daddy Ass!" at the end of their entrance promos. The crowd loved this.

The team split when Gunn sided with his sons and attacked The Acclaimed a few weeks ago, and the Acclaimed later beat the Gunn Club in a Dumpster Match. Gunn has been trying to get his sons to win more matches, and they did tonight, beating the Varsity Blonds in ten seconds. So Gunn told them he was proud of them. At the same time, manager Stokely Hathaway has been trying to recruit the Gunn Club, and he came out after the match and the Gunn Club attacked their father from behind. The Acclaimed came out for the save, and after chasing off the Gunn Club, Bowens and Gunn scissored each other.

So really, it all makes perfect sense.

See the glorious moment The Acclaimed were reunited with Billy Gunn, and they were finally able to scissor together once more, below.

Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew, dynamite, recaps, wrestling