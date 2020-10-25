Watch The Rock Induct Ken Shamrock Into the Impact Hall of Fame

Ahead of last night's Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory PPV, the highest honor in Impact Wrestling was bestowed upon Ken Shamrock when he was inducted into the Impact Hall of Fame. And the person who did the inducting? None other than Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. And they didn't even have to pay him 40 bucks on Cameo to get him to do it!

Johnson inducted Shamrock in a special video message aired on the Bound for Glory pre-show, and you can watch what he had to say below:

If it seems like a huge deal that one of the biggest stars ever in pro wrestling and Hollywood would appear on Impact, that's because it is. But not to The Rock, who was happy to do it for his old friend. Impact's Scott D'Amore issued a special thanks to The Rock on Twitter, writing, "One of the classiest men in the world helping honor another of the classiest Ken in the world. Thank you, @TheRock, for helping us induct @ShamrockKen in the @IMPACTWRESTLING Hall of Fame! #BFG2020"

The Rock replied, "My pleasure, brother. Ken was very instrumental early in my career, and I'll always be grateful to him. Thanks to you as well for being so kind to me on that Indy show we did back in '97. Tell all the Impact boys (and girls) I said keep working hard and have fun."

Shamrock, who is 75-years-old, also wrestled a match at Bound for Glory, defeating Eddie Edwards with his patented ankle lock after a distraction from Sami Callahan. You can read Bleeding Cool's recap of that match and the rest of the Bound for Glory event right here.