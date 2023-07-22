Posted in: DVD/Blu-ray, Max, Movies, streaming, TV, Warner Bros | Tagged: crisis on infinite earths, sdcc, sdcc 2023, Watchmen

Watchmen, Crisis on Infinite Earths Animated Films Set for 2024

It was confirmed at SDCC 2023 that the animated films Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths and Watchmen are set for 2024 premieres.

More huge news coming out of San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC), and we have the world premiere screening of Justice League: Warworld to thank for it. As was reported on social media overnight and confirmed via tweets by DC this morning, the end of the screening confirmed that 2024 will bring animated film adaptations for Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths (based on the twelve-issue maxi-series by Marv Wolfman & George Pérez) and Watchmen (based on Alan Moore & Dave Gibbons' classic work). While both titles were officially confirmed as of this writing, not much is known with regard to specifics. Will "Crisis" involve DC Comics characters from other animated films or be its own universe? Will "Watchmen" be a direct adaptation, a sequel, or a pseudo-remix as we saw with HBO's Emmy Award-winning Watchmen?

Here's a look at the tweet from DC Animated Movie that included screencaps apparently confirming the two upcoming animated films:

And here's a look at the confirmation tweets from DC from earlier today:

When it comes to an animated film adaptation of Moore & Gibbons' Watchmen, the news isn't that surprising considering that the waters for an adaptation were tested in 2017 via an "A-List Community" program that asks subscriber members their thoughts & feelings on potential projects. At the time, the animated film adaptation was listed as "an upcoming made-for-video movie," implying that work may have already been underway on the project. The description continued by describing the potential film as "a faithful adaptation of the 'Watchmen' graphic novel executed in an animation style that mirrors the source material." But since that initial news break, word on the project has been quiet over the past six years – but that ended today at SDCC 2023.

