Watchmen Official Teaser Previews WB Entertainment's Animated Adapt

WB Entertainment released a teaser for its animated adaptation of Alan Moore, Dave Gibbons, and John Higgins's Watchmen - here's a look!

Yesterday, we had some updates to share regarding Warner Bros. Entertainment's upcoming animated adaptation of DC Comics' Watchmen (based on writer Alan Moore, artist Dave Gibbons, and colorist John Higgins's classic work), courtesy of the 2024 Annecy International Animation Festival. First up, some rumblings from earlier this month were confirmed (see below) when it was announced that the adaptation would be broken into two parts – one arriving in 2024 and the other arriving in 2025 (though no dates were provided). In addition, we learned that the adaptation would be CG-animated (and promoted as "a leap forward for our DC Cinematic Animation"), with a trailer for the first part screened. At the time, that was all we had to offer because the trailer wasn't released – but today's a different day.

Here's a look at the teaser trailer for Watchmen Chapter 1 that was released on social media earlier today:

Earlier this month, we had what appeared to be an update when a Blu-ray website listed the animated adaptation as arriving on August 13th. In addition, the listing had the title ending with "Chapter I," so we safely assumed that there were going to be at least two chapters. Here's a look back at a screencap of the posting for the Blu-ray we shared earlier this month – please note that this date could easily change, so make sure to put a ten-ton asterisk next to it just to be on the safe side:

When it comes to an animated film adaptation of Moore, Gibbons & Higgins's Watchmen, the news isn't that surprising considering that the waters for an adaptation were tested in 2017 via an "A-List Community" program that asks subscriber members their thoughts & feelings on potential projects. At the time, the animated film adaptation was listed as "an upcoming made-for-video movie," implying that work may have already been underway on the project. The description continued by describing the potential film as "a faithful adaptation of the 'Watchmen' graphic novel executed in an animation style that mirrors the source material." But since that initial news break, word on the project had been quiet for over six years – but that ended at SDCC 2023.

