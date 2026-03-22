Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: watson

Watson Defends Against a "Wrongful Life" Lawsuit: Our S02E14 Preview

Here's our preview for tonight's episode of CBS's Morris Chestnut-starring Watson, S02E14: "Wrongful Life," and a look at what's to come.

Article Summary Watson faces a high-stakes "Wrongful Life" lawsuit from a long-term patient with VACTERL association.

Episode 15 spotlights a dramatic kidney donation case while Sherlock returns to help crack Pittsburgh unsolved cases.

Episode 16 explores Watson's new hallucinations as he treats a mother struggling with delusions.

Big reveals ahead as Sherlock Holmes, thought dead, resurfaces and secrets from Watson's past come to light.

We've got a pretty impressive preview/update on CBS's Morris Chestnut-starring Watson to pass along that we think you're going to like. First up, Watson (Chestnut) faces a "Wrongful Life" lawsuit in tonight's episode (with an official overview, images, a trailer, and sneak peeks below). Following that, we have a look at S02E15: "A Third Act Surprise" and S02E16: "Respect the Process. Respect the Quirks." – featuring the return of Robert Carlyle's Sherlock Holmes… who's back on the case?!? We told you that it was a pretty impressive update…

Watson Season 2: S02E14 – S02E16 Previews

Watson Season 2 Episode 14 "Wrongful Life" – Watson is sued for Wrongful Life by a long-term patient suffering from VACTERL association, after undergoing multiple painful surgeries. Written by Elizabeth JB Klaviter & Charly Evon Simpson and directed by Jeffrey W. Byrd.

Watson Season 2 Episode 15 "A Third Act Surprise" – Watson and the fellows race to save the life of a young woman who needs a lifesaving kidney donation. Meanwhile, Sherlock returns to help crack unsolved cases in Pittsburgh. Written by Charly Evon Simpson and directed by Valerie Weiss.

Watson Season 2 Episode 16 "Respect the Process. Respect the Quirks." – Watson investigates a case involving a mentally unstable mother, with the woman's delusions serving as a mirror to his own newly discovered hallucinations. Written by Anna Mackey & Sharde Miller and directed by Loren Yaconelli.

Though Dr. John Watson's (Morris Chestnut) team of "doc-tectives" may have defeated Moriarty (Randall Park), they remain determined in their mission to investigate and treat the world's rarest diseases for their clinic's patients. With his eyes fixed on the future, Watson faces an unexpected twist when Sherlock Holmes (Robert Carlyle), who was presumed dead, resurfaces, forcing him to confront a buried secret from his past — one that lies hidden within his own body. The series also stars Eve Harlow as Dr. Ingrid Derian, Peter Mark Kendall as Dr. Stephens Croft and Dr. Adam Croft, Ritchie Coster as Shinwell Johnson, Inga Schlingmann as Dr. Sasha Lubbock, and Rochelle Aytes as Dr. Mary Morstan.

Noah Mills (NCIS: Hawaiʻi) has joined the cast in a recurring role during the second season. Mills's Beck Wythe has newly returned to his hometown of Pittsburgh after blowing up a career in Silicon Valley with reckless, risk-seeking behavior. He meets Ingrid Derian (Eve Harlow) in group therapy for people trying to manage their Cluster B personality disorders. The two of them form a bond that may be exactly what they need to rebuild their lives—or might be just the latest dangerous indulgence for both.

Stemming from CBS Studios, the series is executive produced by Craig Sweeny, Morris Chestnut, Larry Teng, Shäron Moalem, MD, PhD; Aaron Kaplan, and Brian Morewitz.

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