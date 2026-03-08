Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: watson

Watson: Here's a Look at Our Updated S02E12 "A Family Meal" Preview

A neurological disorder case leads to a shocking reveal in tonight's episode of Morris Chestnut-starring Watson, S02E12: "A Family Meal."

Article Summary Watson S02E12 tackles a neurological disorder linked to a chilling childhood survival story

Get official previews, sneak peeks, and trailers for S02E12 "A Family Meal" now airing on CBS

First-look details for upcoming episodes S02E13 "For a Limited Time Only" and S02E14 "Wrongful Life"

Exciting new character Beck Wythe shakes things up as Watson's gripping medical mysteries continue

Watson (Morris Chestnut) and the Holmes Clinic team take on the case of a patient whose mysterious neurological disorder leads to a shocking and tragic reveal in tonight's episode of the hit CBS series. Along with an official overview, image gallery, and trailer for S02E12: "A Family Meal," we've also added four sneak peeks at what's to come. In addition, we have overviews and images for March 15th's S02E13: "For a Limited Time Only" and March 22nd's S02E14: "Wrongful Life" – and that's all waiting for you below:

Watson Season 2: S02E12 – S02E14 Previews

Watson Season 2 Episode 12 "A Family Meal" – When a patient arrives at the Holmes Clinic plagued by a mysterious neurological disorder, Watson and the fellows discover they were forced to eat their parents amid a childhood survival incident. Meanwhile, Adam is struggling with how his future will change as a father. Written by Jeffrey Paul King & Anna Mackey and directed by Ruben Garcia.

Watson Season 2 Episode 13 "For a Limited Time Only" – Watson and the fellows fight to revive a 30-year-old woman, Audrey, after her heart inexplicably stops repeatedly until they discover she has a rare phenomenon called Lazarus syndrome. As these revivals continue, she uses the short window of time available to right her greatest wrong. Written by Bashir Gavriel and directed by Larry Teng.

Watson Season 2 Episode 14 "Wrongful Life" – Watson is sued for Wrongful Life by a long-term patient suffering from VACTERL association, after undergoing multiple painful surgeries. Written by Elizabeth JB Klaviter & Charly Evon Simpson and directed by Jeffrey W. Byrd.

Though Dr. John Watson's (Morris Chestnut) team of "doc-tectives" may have defeated Moriarty (Randall Park), they remain determined in their mission to investigate and treat the world's rarest diseases for their clinic's patients. With his eyes fixed on the future, Watson faces an unexpected twist when Sherlock Holmes (Robert Carlyle), who was presumed dead, resurfaces, forcing him to confront a buried secret from his past — one that lies hidden within his own body. The series also stars Eve Harlow as Dr. Ingrid Derian, Peter Mark Kendall as Dr. Stephens Croft and Dr. Adam Croft, Ritchie Coster as Shinwell Johnson, Inga Schlingmann as Dr. Sasha Lubbock, and Rochelle Aytes as Dr. Mary Morstan.

Noah Mills (NCIS: Hawaiʻi) has joined the cast in a recurring role during the second season. Mills's Beck Wythe has newly returned to his hometown of Pittsburgh after blowing up a career in Silicon Valley with reckless, risk-seeking behavior. He meets Ingrid Derian (Eve Harlow) in group therapy for people trying to manage their Cluster B personality disorders. The two of them form a bond that may be exactly what they need to rebuild their lives—or might be just the latest dangerous indulgence for both.

Stemming from CBS Studios, the series is executive produced by Craig Sweeny, Morris Chestnut, Larry Teng, Shäron Moalem, MD, PhD; Aaron Kaplan, and Brian Morewitz.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!