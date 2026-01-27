Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: watson

Watson Moves to Sundays; S02E11 "The Tunnel Under the Elms" Images

Moving to Sundays on March 1st, here's the overview and images for CBS's Morris Chestnut-starring Watson S02E11: "The Tunnel Under the Elms."

Article Summary Watson moves from Monday to Sunday nights on CBS starting March 1 for the remainder of Season 2.

S02E11, "The Tunnel Under the Elms," sees Watson and his team in a race to save a couple from a sinkhole.

Ingrid's future with her therapy group is thrown into question as new emotional challenges arise.

Noah Mills joins the cast as Beck Wythe, bonding with Ingrid in a group therapy storyline.

The fine folks over at CBS were kind enough to drop serious previews of its new and returning shows, and Morris Chestnut-starring Watson was definitely in the mix. But perhaps the biggest news is the show's move from Monday nights to Sunday nights beginning on March 1st. Talk about a stacked lineup: Watson has Justin Hartley-starring Tracker and Luke Grimes-starring Marshals in the timeslots ahead of it. With that in mind, we have a look at the official overview and image gallery for S02E11: "The Tunnel Under the Elms" waiting for you below:

Watson Season 2 Episode 11: "The Tunnel Under the Elms" Preview

Watson Season 2 Episode 11 "The Tunnel Under the Elms" – Watson (Morris Chesnut) and the fellows race against the clock to save a man and his pregnant wife from a terrifying sinkhole. Meanwhile, Ingrid's (Eve Harlow) future with her therapy group becomes unclear. Written by Jason Inman and directed by Sheelin Choksey.

Though Dr. John Watson's (Morris Chestnut) team of "doc-tectives" may have defeated Moriarty (Randall Park), they remain determined in their mission to investigate and treat the world's rarest diseases for their clinic's patients. With his eyes fixed on the future, Watson faces an unexpected twist when Sherlock Holmes (Robert Carlyle), who was presumed dead, resurfaces, forcing him to confront a buried secret from his past — one that lies hidden within his own body. The series also stars Eve Harlow as Dr. Ingrid Derian, Peter Mark Kendall as Dr. Stephens Croft and Dr. Adam Croft, Ritchie Coster as Shinwell Johnson, Inga Schlingmann as Dr. Sasha Lubbock, and Rochelle Aytes as Dr. Mary Morstan.

Noah Mills (NCIS: Hawaiʻi) has joined the cast in a recurring role during the second season. Mills's Beck Wythe has newly returned to his hometown of Pittsburgh after blowing up a career in Silicon Valley with reckless, risk-seeking behavior. He meets Ingrid Derian (Eve Harlow) in group therapy for people trying to manage their Cluster B personality disorders. The two of them form a bond that may be exactly what they need to rebuild their lives—or might be just the latest dangerous indulgence for both.

Stemming from CBS Studios, the series is executive produced by Craig Sweeny, Morris Chestnut, Larry Teng, Shäron Moalem, MD, PhD; Aaron Kaplan, and Brian Morewitz.

