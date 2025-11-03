Posted in: CBS, Current News, TV | Tagged: watson

Watson: Our S02E04 "Happy When It Rains" Preview & Season 2 Update

Check out our preview for tonight's episode of CBS's Watson (S02E04: "Happy When It Rains") and our look ahead to the rest of the season.

Personal and professional doubts, wedding fears, and a possible flesh-eating bacterium. That's what the team's facing heading into tonight's episode of CBS's Morris Chestnut-starring Watson. Along with an official overview for S02E04: "Happy When It Rains," we have an image gallery, trailer, and three sneak peeks for you to check out. But that's not all, because on Nov. 10th, Robert Carlyle's Sherlock Holmes returns, and he's crashing with Watson – as you'll see in the official overview and image gallery for S02E05: "Lucky." Additionally, we have just added the official overview and image gallery for November 17th's S02E06: "Buying Time."

Watson Season 2 Episodes 4-6 Previews

Watson Season 2 Episode 4 "Happy When It Rains" – Watson and the team jump into action when four new patients are brought to UHOP with wounds that appear to be infected with a flesh-eating bacterium following a tornado. Meanwhile, Shinwell searches for meaning as a nursing student, and Adam's wedding to Lauren risks being halted. Written by Charly Evon Simpson and directed by Sheelin Choksey.

Watson Season 2 Episode 5 "Lucky" – While visiting another hospital, Watson becomes convinced that a coma patient is suffering from locked-in syndrome and has been mistaken for a coma patient for over a decade. After the patient is transferred to UHOP for treatment, he shocks the team with chilling messages. Meanwhile, Sherlock is back in town and is staying with Watson. Written by Craig Sweeny & Teresa Tuan and directed by Guy Ferland.

Watson Season 2 Episode 6 "Buying Time" – Watson and the fellows race against time to save the life of Xavier, a 21-year-old athlete with a fast-growing, seemingly incurable cancer. Meanwhile, Mycroft Holmes lets Watson know his team's work at UHOP may no longer have funding available. Written by Anna Mackey and directed by Clara Aranovich.

Though Dr. John Watson's (Morris Chestnut) team of "doc-tectives" may have defeated Moriarty (Randall Park), they remain determined in their mission to investigate and treat the world's rarest diseases for their clinic's patients. With his eyes fixed on the future, Watson faces an unexpected twist when Sherlock Holmes (Robert Carlyle), who was presumed dead, resurfaces, forcing him to confront a buried secret from his past — one that lies hidden within his own body. The series also stars Eve Harlow as Dr. Ingrid Derian, Peter Mark Kendall as Dr. Stephens Croft and Dr. Adam Croft, Ritchie Coster as Shinwell Johnson, Inga Schlingmann as Dr. Sasha Lubbock, and Rochelle Aytes as Dr. Mary Morstan.

Noah Mills (NCIS: Hawaiʻi) has joined the cast in a recurring role during the second season. Mills's Beck Wythe has newly returned to his hometown of Pittsburgh after blowing up a career in Silicon Valley with reckless, risk-seeking behavior. He meets Ingrid Derian (Eve Harlow) in group therapy for people trying to manage their Cluster B personality disorders. The two of them form a bond that may be exactly what they need to rebuild their lives—or might be just the latest dangerous indulgence for both.

Stemming from CBS Studios, the series is executive produced by Craig Sweeny, Morris Chestnut, Larry Teng, Shäron Moalem, MD, PhD; Aaron Kaplan, and Brian Morewitz.

