Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: watson

Watson Returns Tonight! Our Season 2 E01: "A Son in the Oven" Preview

Along with a preview of tonight's episode of CBS's Morris Chestnut-starring Watson (S02E01: "A Son in the Oven"), we have a look at what's ahead with S02E02: "Back from the Dead" and S02E03: "Expletive Deleted."

As CBS Premiere Week rolls on, we've got CBS's Morris Chestnut-starring Watson on tap tonight for a Season 2 return, a season that will see the return of the once-thought-dead Sherlock Holmes (Robert Carlyle). Along with our updated preview for tonight's episode (S02E01: "A Son in the Oven") that includes an overview, image gallery, and sneak peeks, we also have an overview and image gallery for Oct. 20th's S02E02: "Back from the Dead." In addition, we just added an official overview for Oct. 27th's S02E03: "Expletive Deleted" – here's a look!

Watson Season 2 Episodes 1-3 Previews

Watson Season 2 Episode 1 "A Son in the Oven" – Watson and the fellows spring back into action when Mary's mother accidentally poisons herself while suffering from a rare form of dementia that is progressing with impossible speed. Meanwhile, Sherlock Holmes resurfaces after being presumed dead. The story is by Sharon Moalem, and the teleplay is by Craig Sweeny, with Larry Teng directing.

Watson Season 2 Episode 2 "Back from the Dead" – When a microbiology university researcher returns from an expedition to Siberia, she and her team members fall ill from a possible revived pathogen or "zombie virus." Meanwhile, Watson catches up with his friend Sherlock Holmes after finding out he is alive, and Ingrid unexpectedly finds herself on the team's floor. Written by Michael Narducci, with Tara Nicole Weyr directing.

Watson Season 2 Episode 3 "Expletive Deleted" – Watson and the team work alongside Laila to help a patient named Maxine, a 30-year-old who looks 10 years old. Written by Elizabeth Klaviter and directed by Larry Tang.

Though Dr. John Watson's (Morris Chestnut) team of "doc-tectives" may have defeated Moriarty (Randall Park), they remain determined in their mission to investigate and treat the world's rarest diseases for their clinic's patients. With his eyes fixed on the future, Watson faces an unexpected twist when Sherlock Holmes (Robert Carlyle), who was presumed dead, resurfaces, forcing him to confront a buried secret from his past — one that lies hidden within his own body. The series also stars Eve Harlow as Dr. Ingrid Derian, Peter Mark Kendall as Dr. Stephens Croft and Dr. Adam Croft, Ritchie Coster as Shinwell Johnson, Inga Schlingmann as Dr. Sasha Lubbock, and Rochelle Aytes as Dr. Mary Morstan.

Noah Mills (NCIS: Hawaiʻi) has joined the cast in a recurring role during the second season. Mills's Beck Wythe has newly returned to his hometown of Pittsburgh after blowing up a career in Silicon Valley with reckless, risk-seeking behavior. He meets Ingrid Derian (Eve Harlow) in group therapy for people trying to manage their Cluster B personality disorders. The two of them form a bond that may be exactly what they need to rebuild their lives—or might be just the latest dangerous indulgence for both.

Stemming from CBS Studios, the series is executive produced by Craig Sweeny, Morris Chestnut, Larry Teng, Shäron Moalem, MD, PhD; Aaron Kaplan, and Brian Morewitz.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!