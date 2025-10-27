Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: watson

Watson S02E03: "Expletive Deleted" Preview; S02E05: Holmes Returns

Along with an updated preview for tonight's episode of CBS's Watson (S02E03: "Expletive Deleted"), we have a preview for S02E05: "Lucky."

Welcome back to our "pregame" look at tonight's episode of CBS's Morris Chestnut-starring Watson. Along with an official overview for S02E03: "Expletive Deleted," we have an image gallery, trailer, and two sneak peeks. Following that, we have an official overview and image gallery for Nov. 3rd's "Happy When It Rains," and a new addition. On Nov. 10th, Robert Carlyle's Sherlock Holmes returns, and he's crashing with Watson – as you'll see in the official overview and image gallery for S02E05: "Lucky."

Watson Season 2 Episodes 3-5 Previews

Watson Season 2 Episode 3 "Expletive Deleted" – Watson and the team work alongside Laila to help a patient named Maxine, a 30-year-old who looks 10 years old. Written by Elizabeth Klaviter and directed by Larry Tang.

Watson Season 2 Episode 4 "Happy When It Rains" – Watson and the team jump into action when four new patients are brought to UHOP with wounds that appear to be infected with a flesh-eating bacterium following a tornado. Meanwhile, Shinwell searches for meaning as a nursing student, and Adam's wedding to Lauren risks being halted. Written by Charly Evon Simpson and directed by Sheelin Choksey.

Watson Season 2 Episode 5 "Lucky" – While visiting another hospital, Watson becomes convinced that a coma patient is suffering from locked-in syndrome and has been mistaken for a coma patient for over a decade. After the patient is transferred to UHOP for treatment, he shocks the team with chilling messages. Meanwhile, Sherlock is back in town and is staying with Watson. Written by Craig Sweeny & Teresa Tuan and directed by Guy Ferland.

Though Dr. John Watson's (Morris Chestnut) team of "doc-tectives" may have defeated Moriarty (Randall Park), they remain determined in their mission to investigate and treat the world's rarest diseases for their clinic's patients. With his eyes fixed on the future, Watson faces an unexpected twist when Sherlock Holmes (Robert Carlyle), who was presumed dead, resurfaces, forcing him to confront a buried secret from his past — one that lies hidden within his own body. The series also stars Eve Harlow as Dr. Ingrid Derian, Peter Mark Kendall as Dr. Stephens Croft and Dr. Adam Croft, Ritchie Coster as Shinwell Johnson, Inga Schlingmann as Dr. Sasha Lubbock, and Rochelle Aytes as Dr. Mary Morstan.

Noah Mills (NCIS: Hawaiʻi) has joined the cast in a recurring role during the second season. Mills's Beck Wythe has newly returned to his hometown of Pittsburgh after blowing up a career in Silicon Valley with reckless, risk-seeking behavior. He meets Ingrid Derian (Eve Harlow) in group therapy for people trying to manage their Cluster B personality disorders. The two of them form a bond that may be exactly what they need to rebuild their lives—or might be just the latest dangerous indulgence for both.

Stemming from CBS Studios, the series is executive produced by Craig Sweeny, Morris Chestnut, Larry Teng, Shäron Moalem, MD, PhD; Aaron Kaplan, and Brian Morewitz.

