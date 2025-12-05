Watson S02E09: "Shannon Says Bex Loves Micah" Sneak Peeks Released

Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: watson

As we inch closer to the end of the year, we've got some sneak peeks at next week's episode of CBS's Morris Chestnut-starring Watson. In S02E09: "Shannon Says Bex Loves Micah," Laila's (Tika Sumpter) son needs the team's help after being injured in a car accident with an AI twist. In addition, we have a look at the official overview for December 15th's S02E10: "Never Been CRISPR'd" (with Watson growing suspicious of Robert Carlyle's Sherlock Holmes. Hmmm…).

Watson Season 2 Episodes 9 & 10 Previews

Watson Season 2 Episode 9 "Shannon Says Bex Loves Micah" – Watson and the fellows help Laila's son Micah – who was injured in a car accident while pursuing his crush, Bex, with the help of his AI chatbot. Written by Sharde Miller and Jason Inman and directed by Jennifer Lynch.

Watson Season 2 Episode 10 "Never Been CRISPR'd" – Watson's biohacker friend Hobie (aka the man with the glowing chest) returns when he rushes his new girlfriend to the Holmes Clinic after they partake in a gene-editing experiment that goes wrong. Meanwhile, Watson becomes suspicious of Sherlock. Written by Adam Samuel Goldman & Heather Ross and directed by Anton Cropper.

Though Dr. John Watson's (Morris Chestnut) team of "doc-tectives" may have defeated Moriarty (Randall Park), they remain determined in their mission to investigate and treat the world's rarest diseases for their clinic's patients. With his eyes fixed on the future, Watson faces an unexpected twist when Sherlock Holmes (Robert Carlyle), who was presumed dead, resurfaces, forcing him to confront a buried secret from his past — one that lies hidden within his own body. The series also stars Eve Harlow as Dr. Ingrid Derian, Peter Mark Kendall as Dr. Stephens Croft and Dr. Adam Croft, Ritchie Coster as Shinwell Johnson, Inga Schlingmann as Dr. Sasha Lubbock, and Rochelle Aytes as Dr. Mary Morstan.

Noah Mills (NCIS: Hawaiʻi) has joined the cast in a recurring role during the second season. Mills's Beck Wythe has newly returned to his hometown of Pittsburgh after blowing up a career in Silicon Valley with reckless, risk-seeking behavior. He meets Ingrid Derian (Eve Harlow) in group therapy for people trying to manage their Cluster B personality disorders. The two of them form a bond that may be exactly what they need to rebuild their lives—or might be just the latest dangerous indulgence for both.

Stemming from CBS Studios, the series is executive produced by Craig Sweeny, Morris Chestnut, Larry Teng, Shäron Moalem, MD, PhD; Aaron Kaplan, and Brian Morewitz.

