Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: watson

Watson S02E10: "Never Been CRISPR'd": Our Midseason Finale Preview

Check out our updated preview for tonight's midseason finale of CBS's Morris Chestnut-starring Watson, S02E10: "Never Been CRISPR'd."

Article Summary Watson faces a new crisis when biohacker Hobie returns after a gene-editing experiment goes wrong.

The midseason finale sees Morris Chestnut’s Watson growing suspicious of Robert Carlyle’s Sherlock Holmes.

Check out sneak peeks at S02E10: Never Been CRISPR’d, with official episode overview, trailers, and images.

Noah Mills joins Watson Season 2, adding new drama with his character Beck Wythe’s risky past.

A familiar face returns on tonight's episode of CBS's Morris Chestnut-starring Watson, but not for the happiest of reasons. If that's not enough, the midseason finale, S02E10: "Never Been CRISPR'd," sees Chestnut's Watson growing increasingly suspicious of whatever it is that Robert Carlyle's Sherlock Holmes has going on. With that in mind, here's our updated look at tonight's episode, including an official overview, image gallery, trailer, and sneak peeks.

Watson Season 2 Episode 10: "Never Been CRISPR'd" Preview

Watson Season 2 Episode 10 "Never Been CRISPR'd" – Watson's biohacker friend Hobie (aka the man with the glowing chest) returns when he rushes his new girlfriend to the Holmes Clinic after they partake in a gene-editing experiment that goes wrong. Meanwhile, Watson becomes suspicious of Sherlock. Written by Adam Samuel Goldman & Heather Ross and directed by Anton Cropper.

Though Dr. John Watson's (Morris Chestnut) team of "doc-tectives" may have defeated Moriarty (Randall Park), they remain determined in their mission to investigate and treat the world's rarest diseases for their clinic's patients. With his eyes fixed on the future, Watson faces an unexpected twist when Sherlock Holmes (Robert Carlyle), who was presumed dead, resurfaces, forcing him to confront a buried secret from his past — one that lies hidden within his own body. The series also stars Eve Harlow as Dr. Ingrid Derian, Peter Mark Kendall as Dr. Stephens Croft and Dr. Adam Croft, Ritchie Coster as Shinwell Johnson, Inga Schlingmann as Dr. Sasha Lubbock, and Rochelle Aytes as Dr. Mary Morstan.

Noah Mills (NCIS: Hawaiʻi) has joined the cast in a recurring role during the second season. Mills's Beck Wythe has newly returned to his hometown of Pittsburgh after blowing up a career in Silicon Valley with reckless, risk-seeking behavior. He meets Ingrid Derian (Eve Harlow) in group therapy for people trying to manage their Cluster B personality disorders. The two of them form a bond that may be exactly what they need to rebuild their lives—or might be just the latest dangerous indulgence for both.

Stemming from CBS Studios, the series is executive produced by Craig Sweeny, Morris Chestnut, Larry Teng, Shäron Moalem, MD, PhD; Aaron Kaplan, and Brian Morewitz.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!