Watson Season 2 E02 "Back from the Dead" Preview: Guess Who's Back?

Sherlock Holmes (Robert Carlyle) and Watson (Morris Chestnut) have some serious catching up to do. Here's our updated preview for tonight's episode of CBS's Watson, S02E02: "Back from the Dead."

When you take into account that the latter thought the former was dead, it's easy to understand how Sherlock Holmes (Robert Carlyle) and Watson (Morris Chestnut) would have a lot to catch up on. That's exactly what they'll get a chance to do on tonight's episode of CBS's Watson, S02E02: "Back from the Dead." With that in mind, we have a look at the official overview, episode trailer, image gallery, and five sneak peeks previewing tonight's action. In addition, we've also included official overviews and image galleries for Oct. 27th's S02E03: "Expletive Deleted" and Nov. 3rd's "Happy When It Rains" – here's a look!

Watson Season 2 Episodes 2-4 Previews

Watson Season 2 Episode 2 "Back from the Dead" – When a microbiology university researcher returns from an expedition to Siberia, she and her team members fall ill from a possible revived pathogen or "zombie virus." Meanwhile, Watson catches up with his friend Sherlock Holmes after finding out he is alive, and Ingrid unexpectedly finds herself on the team's floor. Written by Michael Narducci, with Tara Nicole Weyr directing.

Watson Season 2 Episode 3 "Expletive Deleted" – Watson and the team work alongside Laila to help a patient named Maxine, a 30-year-old who looks 10 years old. Written by Elizabeth Klaviter and directed by Larry Tang.

Watson Season 2 Episode 4 "Happy When It Rains" – Watson and the team jump into action when four new patients are brought to UHOP with wounds that appear to be infected with a flesh-eating bacterium following a tornado. Meanwhile, Shinwell searches for meaning as a nursing student, and Adam's wedding to Lauren risks being halted. Written by Charly Evon Simpson and directed by Sheelin Choksey.

Though Dr. John Watson's (Morris Chestnut) team of "doc-tectives" may have defeated Moriarty (Randall Park), they remain determined in their mission to investigate and treat the world's rarest diseases for their clinic's patients. With his eyes fixed on the future, Watson faces an unexpected twist when Sherlock Holmes (Robert Carlyle), who was presumed dead, resurfaces, forcing him to confront a buried secret from his past — one that lies hidden within his own body. The series also stars Eve Harlow as Dr. Ingrid Derian, Peter Mark Kendall as Dr. Stephens Croft and Dr. Adam Croft, Ritchie Coster as Shinwell Johnson, Inga Schlingmann as Dr. Sasha Lubbock, and Rochelle Aytes as Dr. Mary Morstan.

Noah Mills (NCIS: Hawaiʻi) has joined the cast in a recurring role during the second season. Mills's Beck Wythe has newly returned to his hometown of Pittsburgh after blowing up a career in Silicon Valley with reckless, risk-seeking behavior. He meets Ingrid Derian (Eve Harlow) in group therapy for people trying to manage their Cluster B personality disorders. The two of them form a bond that may be exactly what they need to rebuild their lives—or might be just the latest dangerous indulgence for both.

Stemming from CBS Studios, the series is executive produced by Craig Sweeny, Morris Chestnut, Larry Teng, Shäron Moalem, MD, PhD; Aaron Kaplan, and Brian Morewitz.

