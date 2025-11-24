Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: watson

Watson Season 2: Updated S02E07 "Giant Steps" Preview: Family Matters

Along with a look at tonight's episode, S02E07: "Giant Steps," we preview what's ahead for CBS's Morris Chestnut-starring Watson in December.

Watson S2E07 tackles family tensions as Dr. Watson helps a musical prodigy with mysterious blackouts.

December episodes preview hostage drama, medical emergencies, and escalating personal revelations.

Watson faces new medical mysteries and rising stakes after Thanksgiving as dangers hit close to home.

Noah Mills joins as Beck Wythe, adding intrigue through his complex ties to Ingrid and risky past.

Watson (Morris Chestnut) deals with family baggage and another medical mystery when his father visits with a protege suffering from a musical malady in tonight's episode of CBS's hit series. Along with an official overview, image gallery, trailer, and sneak peeks for S02E07: "Giant Steps," we take a look at what's ahead after the Thanksgiving break. That includes overviews and images for December 1st's "S02E08: "Livvy Sees the Doctor" and December 8th's "Shannon Says Bex Loves Micah," and an official overview for December 15th's S02E10: "Never Been CRISPR'd" (with Watson growing suspicious of Robert Carlyle's Sherlock Holmes).

Watson Season 2 Episodes 7-10 Previews

Watson Season 2 Episode 7 "Giant Steps" – Watson's father, Hamish (Clarke Peters), visits UHOP to introduce Watson and the fellows to his protégé, Annabelle, a saxophone prodigy with musically induced blackouts. As Annabelle's condition worsens, Watson must confront his long-standing tensions with his father in order to save her. Written by Teresa Tuan and directed by Amanda Row.

Watson Season 2 Episode 8 "Livvy Sees the Doctor" – UHOP veers into terror when Watson and the fellows are taken hostage by a man with a bomb strapped to his chest who is desperate to find a cure for his 9-year-old daughter's illness. Written by Michael Narducci and Charly Evon Simpson and directed by Larry Teng.

Watson Season 2 Episode 9 "Shannon Says Bex Loves Micah" – Watson and the fellows help Laila's son Micah – who was injured in a car accident while pursuing his crush, Bex, with the help of his AI chatbot. Written by Sharde Miller and Jason Inman and directed by Jennifer Lynch.

Watson Season 2 Episode 10 "Never Been CRISPR'd" – Watson's biohacker friend Hobie (aka the man with the glowing chest) returns when he rushes his new girlfriend to the Holmes Clinic after they partake in a gene-editing experiment that goes wrong. Meanwhile, Watson becomes suspicious of Sherlock. Written by Adam Samuel Goldman & Heather Ross and directed by Anton Cropper.

Though Dr. John Watson's (Morris Chestnut) team of "doc-tectives" may have defeated Moriarty (Randall Park), they remain determined in their mission to investigate and treat the world's rarest diseases for their clinic's patients. With his eyes fixed on the future, Watson faces an unexpected twist when Sherlock Holmes (Robert Carlyle), who was presumed dead, resurfaces, forcing him to confront a buried secret from his past — one that lies hidden within his own body. The series also stars Eve Harlow as Dr. Ingrid Derian, Peter Mark Kendall as Dr. Stephens Croft and Dr. Adam Croft, Ritchie Coster as Shinwell Johnson, Inga Schlingmann as Dr. Sasha Lubbock, and Rochelle Aytes as Dr. Mary Morstan.

Noah Mills (NCIS: Hawaiʻi) has joined the cast in a recurring role during the second season. Mills's Beck Wythe has newly returned to his hometown of Pittsburgh after blowing up a career in Silicon Valley with reckless, risk-seeking behavior. He meets Ingrid Derian (Eve Harlow) in group therapy for people trying to manage their Cluster B personality disorders. The two of them form a bond that may be exactly what they need to rebuild their lives—or might be just the latest dangerous indulgence for both.

Stemming from CBS Studios, the series is executive produced by Craig Sweeny, Morris Chestnut, Larry Teng, Shäron Moalem, MD, PhD; Aaron Kaplan, and Brian Morewitz.

