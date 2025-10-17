Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: sherlock holmes, watson

Watson & Sherlock Holmes Have Some Catching-Up to Do: S02E02 Previews

Sherlock Holmes returns in these preview clips for CBS's Watson S02E02: "Back from the Dead," and we look ahead at S02E03 and S02E04.

Article Summary Sherlock Holmes is back from the dead, reuniting with Watson for an emotional season 2 episode 2.

Episode 2 features a potential "zombie virus" outbreak as the team confronts a revived Siberian pathogen.

Upcoming episodes tackle rare diseases, a mysterious patient who looks much younger, and bacterial outbreaks.

New and returning characters shake up dynamics as secrets from the past resurface on Watson season 2.

After once thought dead, the very much still alive Sherlock Holmes (Robert Carlyle) and Watson (Morris Chestnut) will get a chance to catch up on what's gone down since Holmes went MIA. There is no way that's not going to bring out some profound emotions over what went down, Holmes letting his best friend and confidante believe he was dead, and how things have changed since they last spoke. With that in mind, CBS's Watson released a serious number of sneak peeks at S02E02: "Back from the Dead" (which we've added to the official overview and image gallery below). In addition, our recent update now includes official overviews and image galleries for Oct. 27th's S02E03: "Expletive Deleted" and Nov. 3rd's "Happy When It Rains" – here's a look!

Watson Season 2 Episodes 2-4 Previews

Watson Season 2 Episode 2 "Back from the Dead" – When a microbiology university researcher returns from an expedition to Siberia, she and her team members fall ill from a possible revived pathogen or "zombie virus." Meanwhile, Watson catches up with his friend Sherlock Holmes after finding out he is alive, and Ingrid unexpectedly finds herself on the team's floor. Written by Michael Narducci, with Tara Nicole Weyr directing.

Watson Season 2 Episode 3 "Expletive Deleted" – Watson and the team work alongside Laila to help a patient named Maxine, a 30-year-old who looks 10 years old. Written by Elizabeth Klaviter and directed by Larry Tang.

Watson Season 2 Episode 4 "Happy When It Rains" – Watson and the team jump into action when four new patients are brought to UHOP with wounds that appear to be infected with a flesh-eating bacterium following a tornado. Meanwhile, Shinwell searches for meaning as a nursing student, and Adam's wedding to Lauren risks being halted. Written by Charly Evon Simpson and directed by Sheelin Choksey.

Though Dr. John Watson's (Morris Chestnut) team of "doc-tectives" may have defeated Moriarty (Randall Park), they remain determined in their mission to investigate and treat the world's rarest diseases for their clinic's patients. With his eyes fixed on the future, Watson faces an unexpected twist when Sherlock Holmes (Robert Carlyle), who was presumed dead, resurfaces, forcing him to confront a buried secret from his past — one that lies hidden within his own body. The series also stars Eve Harlow as Dr. Ingrid Derian, Peter Mark Kendall as Dr. Stephens Croft and Dr. Adam Croft, Ritchie Coster as Shinwell Johnson, Inga Schlingmann as Dr. Sasha Lubbock, and Rochelle Aytes as Dr. Mary Morstan.

Noah Mills (NCIS: Hawaiʻi) has joined the cast in a recurring role during the second season. Mills's Beck Wythe has newly returned to his hometown of Pittsburgh after blowing up a career in Silicon Valley with reckless, risk-seeking behavior. He meets Ingrid Derian (Eve Harlow) in group therapy for people trying to manage their Cluster B personality disorders. The two of them form a bond that may be exactly what they need to rebuild their lives—or might be just the latest dangerous indulgence for both.

Stemming from CBS Studios, the series is executive produced by Craig Sweeny, Morris Chestnut, Larry Teng, Shäron Moalem, MD, PhD; Aaron Kaplan, and Brian Morewitz.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!