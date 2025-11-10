Posted in: CBS, Current News, TV | Tagged: watson

Watson & Sherlock Holmes: The New Odd Couple? S02E05: "Lucky" Preview

Robert Carlyle's Sherlock Holmes returns tonight in CBS's Morris Chestnut-starring Watson. Here's our updated preview for S02E05: "Lucky."

Welcome back to our "pregame" preview for CBS's Morris Chestnut-starring Watson. Tonight, we've got the return of Robert Carlyle's Sherlock Holmes… and he's crashing with Watson. If that's not enough to see you on tonight's episode, we have an official overview, image gallery, trailer, and four sneak peeks at S02E05: "Lucky" to check out. In addition, we have a look at November 17th's S02E06: "Buying Time" and November 24th's S02E07: "Giant Steps" – all waiting for you below!

Watson Season 2 Episodes 5-7 Previews

Watson Season 2 Episode 5 "Lucky" – While visiting another hospital, Watson becomes convinced that a coma patient is suffering from locked-in syndrome and has been mistaken for a coma patient for over a decade. After the patient is transferred to UHOP for treatment, he shocks the team with chilling messages. Meanwhile, Sherlock is back in town and is staying with Watson. Written by Craig Sweeny & Teresa Tuan and directed by Guy Ferland.

Watson Season 2 Episode 6 "Buying Time" – Watson and the fellows race against time to save the life of Xavier, a 21-year-old athlete with a fast-growing, seemingly incurable cancer. Meanwhile, Mycroft Holmes lets Watson know his team's work at UHOP may no longer have funding available. Written by Anna Mackey and directed by Clara Aranovich.

Watson Season 2 Episode 7 "Giant Steps" – Watson's father, Hamish (Clarke Peters), visits UHOP to introduce Watson and the fellows to his protégé, Annabelle, a saxophone prodigy with musically induced blackouts. As Annabelle's condition worsens, Watson must confront his long-standing tensions with his father in order to save her. Written by Teresa Tuan and directed by Amanda Row.

Though Dr. John Watson's (Morris Chestnut) team of "doc-tectives" may have defeated Moriarty (Randall Park), they remain determined in their mission to investigate and treat the world's rarest diseases for their clinic's patients. With his eyes fixed on the future, Watson faces an unexpected twist when Sherlock Holmes (Robert Carlyle), who was presumed dead, resurfaces, forcing him to confront a buried secret from his past — one that lies hidden within his own body. The series also stars Eve Harlow as Dr. Ingrid Derian, Peter Mark Kendall as Dr. Stephens Croft and Dr. Adam Croft, Ritchie Coster as Shinwell Johnson, Inga Schlingmann as Dr. Sasha Lubbock, and Rochelle Aytes as Dr. Mary Morstan.

Noah Mills (NCIS: Hawaiʻi) has joined the cast in a recurring role during the second season. Mills's Beck Wythe has newly returned to his hometown of Pittsburgh after blowing up a career in Silicon Valley with reckless, risk-seeking behavior. He meets Ingrid Derian (Eve Harlow) in group therapy for people trying to manage their Cluster B personality disorders. The two of them form a bond that may be exactly what they need to rebuild their lives—or might be just the latest dangerous indulgence for both.

Stemming from CBS Studios, the series is executive produced by Craig Sweeny, Morris Chestnut, Larry Teng, Shäron Moalem, MD, PhD; Aaron Kaplan, and Brian Morewitz.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!