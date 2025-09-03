Posted in: Music, Netflix, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: lady gaga, wednesday

Wednesday: Lady Gaga Drops Tim Burton-Directed "The Dead Dance" Video

Wednesday star Lady Gaga released a Tim Burton-directed official music video for the new single, "The Dead Dance" - here's a look!

Article Summary Lady Gaga drops new single "The Dead Dance" with a music video directed by Tim Burton for Wednesday Season 2

The official music video launches after the audio track on major streaming platforms and YouTube

Lady Gaga appears as Rosaline Rotwood, her mysterious Wednesday role now revealed as Season 2 streams

We also have images from the Netflix x Spotify event where the single debuted with the Wednesday cast

With the second part of series star/EP Jenna Ortega, director/EP Tim Burton, and Showrunners/EPs Al Gough and Miles Millar's Wednesday Season 2 currently streaming, the mystery behind Lady Gaga's Rosaline Rotwood has been revealed (no spoilers, we promise). We were also treated to Lady Gaga's new single "The Dead Dance," released to coincide with the streaming series' return. The audio track was released on YouTube at 3 am ET this morning (and also on Amazon Music, Apple Music, Deezer, iTunes Store, Pandora, Spotify, Tidal, and YouTube Music), with the promise of the music video arriving at around noonish today. Well, it's noonish, and guess what we have waiting for you below? Along with the official music video, we also have some official images from Lady Gaga's appearance (minor spoilers), as well as some looks from a Netflix/Spotify event where the single was first announced/confirmed.

Here's the official Burton-directed music video for Lady Gaga's "The Dead Dance," followed by the audio track of the single that was released earlier today:

Wednesday Season 2: What You Need to Know…

This season, Wednesday Addams (Ortega) returns to prowl the Gothic halls of Nevermore Academy, where fresh foes and woes await, leaving her to navigate family, friends, and old adversaries as they propel her into another year of delightfully dark and kooky mayhem. Armed with her signature razor-sharp wit and deadpan charm, Wednesday is also plunged into a new bone-chilling supernatural mystery. Don't forget that the season will be split into two parts – with Part 2 set for September 3rd.

Joining Ortega for the second season are Steve Buscemi, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Luis Guzmán, Hunter Doohan, Billie Piper, Isaac Ordonez, Victoria Dorobantu, Georgie Farmer, Moosa Mostafa, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter, Noah Taylor, and Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo. Guest stars for this season include Joanna Lumley, Thandiwe Newton, Jamie McShane, Frances O'Conner, Haley Joel Osment, Heather Matarazzo, Joonas Suotamo, and Lady Gaga – with Fred Armisen and Christopher Lloyd. Here's a look at Lady Gaga with Ortega and other cast members during last week's Netflix x Spotify Wednesday Season 2 Graveyard Gala at Guastavino's in New York City:

Created by Showrunners and EPs Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, the second season of Netflix's Wednesday is directed by EP Tim Burton, Paco Cabezas, and Angela Robinson. Executive producers also include Steve Stark, Andrew Mittman, Tommy Harper, Karen Richards, Kayla Alpert, Jonathan Glickman, Gail Berman, and Meredith Averill.

