Westworld, Arrowverse, Six Feet Under, True Detective: HBO Updates

If there's one thing that always has a special place in our pop-culture hearts every time the Television Critics Association (TCA) press events come around, it's the time that HBO & HBO Max programming head Casey Bloys to rundown updates on projects either in production, development, or discussion stages. And this year's TCA winter press event was no exception, with Bloys chiming in on the announced Six Feet Under & True Blood revivals, the future The CW's Arrowverse/Metaverse series, Westworld, Watchmen, and True Detective. And while what Bloys has to say is pretty direct and to the point, there was definitely a surprise or two along the way- here are the highlights from the executive's interview with The Hollywood Reporter:

Bloys Not the Biggest Fan of "True Blood" & "Six Foot Under" Revivals? "To your question, 'True Blood,' there were a couple ideas in development but nothing has really come to the fore. As far as 'Six Feet Under,' I personally don't think that's a good idea. I think there are some shows that are better left, in 'Six Feet Under's' case, dead — or finished. So no other news on that front."

On If The CW's DCU Shows Moving to HBO Max if Nexstar Sale Goes Through: "We'll see what happens. I don't know, in that sale, what they're looking to do or not do, but those shows do really well when they come to HBO Max in a window deal. They're really well done and valuable shows to us. I'm not involved in the Nexstar or the CW negotiations or anything like that so I don't really know, but generally speaking, the shows that Greg does for The CW are very valuable and perform well on HBO Max."

Will Lisa Joy & Jonathan Nolan's "Westworld" Run Its Previously-Planned Six Seasons? "I don't know if it's going to be six seasons. It's up to Jonah and Lisa. I don't know what their current thinking is, whether it's five, six, or seven, I'm not exactly sure."

"Watchmen" Maintains Status Quo But "True Detective" Looks Promising: "No status update on 'Watchmen.' On 'True Detective', we've been developing various ideas. Stay tuned on that one."