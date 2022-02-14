Westworld: Jeffrey Wright on Season 4 & Bernard: "It's Gonna Be Fun"

The last time we checked in with Jonathan Nolan & Lisa Joy's HBO series Westworld, the award-winning series was one of the series getting the spotlight in the cable giant's 2022 programming trailer that was released just before the end of the year. Now two months later, fans are getting an update on the COVID-19-delayed series from none other than Jeffrey Wright aka Bernard Lowe. "We wrapped last December, but I'm not exactly sure when it's when it's coming out," Wright revealed during an interview promoting the Apple TV+ docuseries he narrated, Abraham's Dilemma. With Tessa Thompson's Charlotte/Dolores and Aaron Paul's Caleb prepping for a very serious face-off during the fourth season, what can viewers expect? "Season 4 is going to be more of the 'Westworld' you've come to expect and more digging down into some issues and some technology that is going to look familiar to us, as always. It's gonna be exciting. I'm not sure exactly when we're to air but within the coming months, certainly." And as for where things stand for Bernard heading into the fourth season? "Bernard is still trying to solve it all and he is still very much a part of the struggle," Wright teased. "The struggle goes on, and Bernard is right there at the center of it. It's gonna be fun."

"You're going to see some new worlds that I think are really fun and you're going to see someone who I kidnapped from 'Reminiscence' [her new film] in a funny way," Joy revealed during an interview in August 2021. Could viewers finally get Roman World and Medieval World? Or will the show go completely off the grid for new worlds? As for Joy's one-word teaser description for the season? The ominous-sounding (at least for humanity) "inversion." Here's a look at some screencaps from the HBO 2022 trailer that was released just before the end of the year showcasing Paul's Caleb, Wright's Bernard, Ed Harris's Man in Black, and Thandiwe Newton's Maeve:

The third season was well-received by viewers and critics alike, with NPR calling it "more entertaining than ever before." With Evan Rachel Wood, Jeffrey Wright, Thandie Newton, Ed Harris, and more joined by newcomers Aaron Paul, Vincent Cassel, Lena Waithe, and Scott Mescudi, the series continued tracking the dawn of artificial consciousness and the evolution of sin in a dark odyssey that begins in a world where every human appetite can be indulged. The most recent season explored questions about the nature of our reality, free will, and what makes us human. HBO's Westworld was created for television by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, who are executive producers alongside Denise Thé, J.J. Abrams, Athena Wickham, Richard J. Lewis, and Ben Stephenson. Kilter Films and Bad Robot Productions produce, in association with Warner Bros. Television and based on the film written by Michael Crichton.