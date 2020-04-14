Westworld Season 3 Decoherence Preview Brings Their War Back Home

After last week's thrilling episode of HBO's Westworld, how can we even wait for next week's? Maybe it's because it doesn't look all that exciting, but then again, as this show has taught us time and time again, looks are deceiving. This episode may have a little "Decoherence" (if the title is to be believed) but I bet it will connect several dots and hopefully give us more of a look at Dolores' (Evan Rachel Wood) amazing act of anarchy from the last episode. Maeve (Thandie Newton) is back and wielding her "I can control you with my brain" power (yawn), Charlotte Hale-host (aka "Halores") is back as well and navigating life with her family and I'm sure a whole host of Delos drama that likely involves Jimmy, aka the man in black, who we thought was locked up and out of our lives. Oh, if only. I have a feeling he's back and more determined than ever to get out of this particular maze he's gotten himself into.

And speaking of coming back, I know it doesn't mean a whole lot when hosts come back after a death scene, but I will be absolutely thrilled if last week's episode wasn't the last we saw of host version-Martin Conells (Tommy Flanagan). From the looks of it, we see him doing a little bit of interrogating, with Caleb (Aaron Paul) on the wrong end that interaction. But that's not the only thing we see returning if the trailer is to be believed; we see Dolores and Caleb ride through some suspiciously familiar western scenery. Anyone up for a return to Westworld? Could this be an attempt to rescue Maeve, who may have found herself locked back up in the park somewhere, maybe in actual Warworld this time? Only time will tell, and we can't wait for the next episode and of course the rest of the season. In case you weren't keeping track, there are only two more episodes left after this one. Thank you, HBO for giving us all something to look forward to – and a reason to keep track of the days, so we know which one is Sunday.