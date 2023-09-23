Posted in: Movies, streaming, TV | Tagged: amptp, SAG-AFTRA, wga, writers' strike

WGA, AMPTP Meeting This Saturday: "Progress" But No Deal Yet

Though the WGA & AMPTP wrapped their meeting on Friday without a deal, both sides will meet on Saturday as more progress is reportedly made.

Okay, first? The not-so-good news. Despite growing rumblings that today could be the day that the WGA and AMPTP reached a tentative agreement that would eventually lead to a new contract, Friday's negotiations between the two sides ended without a deal. That said, on the optimistic side? Sources say that today was another day where the WGA and AMPTP made "lots of progress and [engaged in] good faith" but that "more time" was needed. And that time will be on Saturday, with the WGA notifying its membership that both sides will meet again on Saturday. "The WGA and AMPTP met for bargaining on Friday and will meet again on Saturday," began the message from the WGA Negotiating Committee. "Thank you for the wonderful show of support on the picket lines today! It means so much to us as we continue to work toward a deal that writers deserve."

The weekend session is expected to see studio CEOs Ted Sarandos (Netflix), Bob Iger (Disney), Donna Langley (Universal), and David Zaslav (Warner Bros. Discovery) joining AMPTP chief Carol Lombardini and the Ellen Stutzman, David Goodman & Chris Keyser-led WGA Negotiating Committee for a third day to hammer out a new deal that would end the soon-to-be 145-day-old writers' strike. Friday's negotiations also took place on the same day as one the largest picket line turnouts by WGA members so far. Here's a look at the message that was sent out to union members earlier, notifying them that bargaining had wrapped for the day but would continue on Saturday:

