WGA East Shuts Down The Penguin Earlier Today (Batman, Take Note) Reports are the WGA East picket lines were able to shut down filming on showrunner Lauren LeFranc & MAX's Colin Farrell-starring The Penguin.

Okay, look. Maybe we're not in the position to be offering advice to the folks over at AMPTP (Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers) – we're assuming (we know) they know what they're doing – right? But assuming they don't (safer bet), we just thought we would offer this friendly advice. You don't want to go toe-to-toe with anyone who can do what Batman hasn't been able to accomplish for decades. Because the Writers Guild of America (WGA) East was able to shut down production on writer & showrunner Lauren LeFranc and MAX's upcoming Colin Farrell-starring The Penguin. Set to film in Westchester, New York, earlier today, WGA East picketing writers were at the site early – with Teamsters and local guilds refusing to cross their line – with sources telling Deadline Hollywood that filming was officially shuttered for the rest of the day.

With the spinoff series set to hit HBO Max screens in 2024, Farrell is being joined in the cast by Cristin Milioti, Rhenzy Feliz, Michael Kelly, Shohreh Aghdashloo, and Deirdre O'Connell, with Clancy Brown and Michael Zegen recurring. But enough with all of that for now – we've rambled more than long enough. Here's a look at a teaser & in-production look at what's to come with The Penguin:

HBO Max's The Penguin is executive produced by Matt Reeves, Dylan Clark, Colin Farrell & Lauren LeFranc, who writes and serves as showrunner, Craig Zobel, who directs the first three episodes; and Bill Carraro. Based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, the streaming series is produced by Reeves' 6th & Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, where Reeves and 6th & Idaho are under an overall deal. 6th & Idaho's Daniel Pipski also serves as executive producer, and Rafi Crohn is co-executive producer.