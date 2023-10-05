Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, streaming, TV | Tagged: disney, loki, london, Oxo Tower

What Can You Work Out About Loki Season 2 From This London Event?

Disney+ hosted a Loki Season 2 activation event at the OXO Tower on London's South Bank. Let's see if there were clues to what's to come...

This week sees Disney+ drop the second season of Loki. And so today, Disney+ was hosting a Loki Season 2 TVA activation event at the OXO Tower on London's South Bank. Well, it would have been rude not to attend. The event, teamed around the Time Variance Authority from the show, saw a bunch of influencers (and me) recruited by the TVA to interrogate a suspect and report back.

With several actors playing the part of the TVA, the administration, the guards, the prisoners, and those running surveys on our experience all in character, it's the kind of event that benefits from being so close to The Globe and the RSC in terms of recruitment.

After signing in, through jobsworths, knowledgeable receptionists, and aggressive guards, we were given a video briefing familiar to those who watched the first season of Loki about the threats to the Sacred Timeline from Variants. And then it was suddenly our turn to interrogate a Variant prisoner who, in turn, tried to recruit us to his cause against the TVA.

He told us that he we captured in Pudding Lane in 1666, trying to put out the Great Fire Of London before he was captured by the TVA for attempting to create a Nexus Event. But also that he was fighting in World War One and also met Elvis. What was true? What wasn't? And would we snitch? Well… yes, yes, we would snitch. We are, after all, good agents for the Time Variance Authority. What any of this has to do with Loki Season Two will be made clear when it drops on Disney+ tomorrow. Here are some more photos and TikTok videos from the event… I am told there is plenty to glean over what is to come within.

And a trailer from the QR code below…

