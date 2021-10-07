What If…? Key Art Honors The Watcher's Guardians of the Multiverse

With the season finale of Disney+ and Marvel Studios' What If…? currently streaming and head writer A.C. Bradley & director Bryan Andrews already talking about the second season (more on that below), it's only fitting that the last (?) key art honor goes to The Watcher's (Jeffrey Wright) Guardians of the Multiverse from "What If… The Watcher Broke His Oath?"- and here it is:

Here's a look at the season finale "What If… The Watcher Broke His Oath?", followed by a look at what's ahead for the next season:

What If… The Watcher Broke His Oath?

So with all of that in mind, here's what Bradley and Andrews had to say to EW about the season finale as well as how things are looking for the second season:

Yes, "What If…?" Is Going Somewhere: "It goes places you don't expect. I know people are starting to get a sensation that things are building to something — and they are. And craziness ensues." – Andrews

Yes, Familiar Faces Will Return: "We will pop into and re-meet some of our heroes from the previous episodes, including the lovely Captain Carter [Hayley Atwell], Strange Supreme, Party Thor [Chris Hemsworth], and even Killmonger [Michael B. Jordan]. Early on in the first season, like day one talking about it, there was this notion of we're creating all these great heroes, but we only get to sit with them for 20 or 30 minutes. Wouldn't it be great to see them again in the finale? And then once that decision was made, it liberated me to make the endings a little bit darker and bigger, knowing that we can give some sort of resolution in the finale." – Bradley

Yes, There Will Be a "Payoff" in the Season 1 Finale: "There's a degree of resolution where it feels like all the stuff that's been percolating across the episodes, the adventure that we bring you into for the ending, ends, to a certain degree. All these universes, when we're done with our episode, those universes continue. It's an ongoing cinematic universe; there is stuff that happens yet to come that maybe we will see and maybe we will not see. But we don't necessarily want to have it all tied up in a perfect bow. There is a level of buttoning up with a certain degree of things that we get into with a certain storyline." – Andrews

Yes, All of "What If…?" Season 2 Has Been Written & Involves More MCU Phase Four: "Going into the second season, we're sticking with anthology form, and it's going to be all-new stories, lots of fun, new heroes, and pulling more from Phase Four than we were obviously able to this season. Hopefully, we'll see hints of Eternals and Shang-Chi and the Black Widow characters. The fun of What If…? is that we get to explore the entire infinite multiverse, so we try and bounce around as much as we can. I want to play with all these characters, and as much as I love Captain Carter, we've got to share the love. I'm very excited to show new worlds, new heroes." – Bradley