What If…? S03E03 Preview: Red Guardian/Winter Soldier Smackdown

Check out a sneak preview of Marvel Animation and Disney+’s What If...? S03E03: "What If... the Red Guardian Stopped the Winter Soldier?"

With two chapters down, we're onto the third chapter of the third and final season of Marvel Animation and Disney+'s What If…? That brings us to the following look at S03E03: "What If… the Red Guardian Stopped the Winter Soldier?" (directed by Bryan Andrews and written by A. C. Bradley). As you can tell from the title, that means we can expect to see David Harbour's Alexei Shostakov / Red Guardian, Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes / Winter Soldier, and others in action – and we have an image gallery, the newest sneak peek, and the previously-released preview from earlier this year.

The series features a voice cast that includes a number of stars reprising their roles – with Season 3 featuring characters like Captain America/Sam Wilson, The Winter Soldier/Bucky Barnes, Hulk/Bruce Banner, The Red Guardian, Captain Peggy Carter, Agatha Harkness, Shang-Chi, Storm the Goddess of Thunder (!!!), and many more. Now, here's a sneak peek at the third and final season of the animated anthology series – with S03E03: "What If… the Red Guardian Stopped the Winter Soldier?" set to hit Disney+ screens at 12 am PT (3 am ET):

With a third and final season of What If…? on the way, Brad Winderbaum, Marvel Studios' Head of Streaming, Television and Animation, is reassuring fans that the final run will do right by Wright's Uatu while also bringing a proper closure to the animated series. "It feels like the completion of a trilogy," Winderbaum shared during an episode of The Official Marvel Podcast. "It takes us to places that you'd never expect. It goes beyond the first two seasons in its exploration of the multiverse. It pulls in characters that are very unexpected and has what I think is an extremely moving and very fulfilling culmination for Uatu the Watcher."

The final season's chapters are directed by Bryan Andrews and Stephan Franck and are written by Matthew Chauncey, Ryan Little, and A.C. Bradley. Executive producers are Winderbaum, Andrews, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, and Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt, with co-executive producer Matthew Chauncey and producers Danielle Costa, Carrie Wassenaar, and Alex Scharf.

