What is Mike Bennett Trying to Tell Us About WWE and Vince McMahon?

Ring of Honor star Mike Bennett is trying to tell us something about Vince McMahon and WWE. But what is it? The message isn't quite clear.

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, bringing you the steaming hot scoops of pro wrestling gossip swirling around the bowl of the internet dirt sheet diaspora. The latest comments come from rightfully disgruntled former WWE star Mike Bennett, responding to members of the "WWE cult" who came for him after his wife Maria Kanellis-Bennett made comments critical of the company.

Bennett took to Twitter following Vince McMahon's cryptic comments implying he might lay off even more employees in response to AEW hiring former WWE talent, saying:

Wow. To think of human beings as pawns on a chessboard. That must be one of the most elitist things I've heard in a while. I could never think of mothers, children, fathers, people in that way. People are people. Playing with peoples lives is cruel. https://t.co/pRiMkk6tea — MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) July 30, 2021 Show Full Tweet

As a result, WWE fanboys came not just for Maria but for Mike as well. And while Maria had no problem putting out-of-pocket fanboys in their place, comrade, it was Mike who fully unleashed on Vince McMahon and WWE.

I'm going to pick up my kids at daycare now. Here's the last thing I'll say. Watch all wrestling(especially @ringofhonor). Enjoy what you enjoy. I watch everything. I find plenty enjoyable at WWE. Some of my best friends still work there. However to deny that Vince is a greedy — Mike Bennett (@RealMikeBennett) July 30, 2021 Show Full Tweet

evil man, is to live in denial. You can enjoy the WWE product and realize that Vince has become bad for wrestling. The fish rots at the head and for the past 40years Vince has been at the top. He fired mass amounts of people during the worst health crisis in 100 years. All to — Mike Bennett (@RealMikeBennett) July 30, 2021 Show Full Tweet

save a few million dollars, when his company was set to make record profits. Many people with families and children lost their jobs that day, so Vince could become slightly more rich. To deny this fact is to live in delusion. He's destroyed more lives than he's helped. You can — Mike Bennett (@RealMikeBennett) July 30, 2021 Show Full Tweet

still enjoy the product & realize the boss is a piece of 💩. Instead of attacking the men and women who broke their backs for Vince to become a billionaire, maybe stand up for those talents. I promise you Vince will still be a lousy human, but maybe you'll understand a bit better — Mike Bennett (@RealMikeBennett) July 30, 2021 Show Full Tweet

In the meantime support all Indie Wrestlers who are literally the backbone of this industry and #WatchROH. The women's division and the pure division are changing the pro wrestling game. — Mike Bennett (@RealMikeBennett) July 30, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Hmm. Tell us how you really feel, Mike! Haw haw haw haw! Until next time, amigos: socialism or death!