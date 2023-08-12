Posted in: FX, Review, TV, What We Do In The Shadows | Tagged: fx, fx networks, Review, what we do in the shadows, wwdits

What We Do in the Shadows S05E06 "Urgent Care" Review: Vamp 911 Call

FX's What We Do in the Shadows S05E06: "Urgent Care" was an impressive outing that showed it's never too late to change - even for a vampire.

This week's episode of FX's What We Do in the Shadows, "Urgent Care," was yet another fantastic episode that shows how far along our vampires have come along. We see relationships changing and evolving, making things far more interesting. The show continuously raises the bar by which all shows shall be judged from here on, blending the lines between reality, fantasy, horror, and comedy in a genius way. There has not been a single bad episode, and I dare say they just continue getting better and better.

Well, there is a little update on Guillermo's (Harvey Guillen) condition, whatever it might be: his telekinesis is partially working now… just for a few seconds. Laszlo (Matt Berry) has been playing with Guillermo's DNA and animals, now we have floating-slash-flying hairy frogs that look a bit too much like Guillermo himself. Laszlo shows Guillermo that the best way to find his powers is to dive into them, literally from the second floor. It works, for a few seconds, until Nandor (Kayvan Novak) comes out calling for his familiar, and the boy falls and breaks his foot.

The group gets divided as it is Nadja's (Natasia Demetiou) turn to care for the hurt familiar and take him to Urgent Care. Laszlo and Nandor stay back to help Colin (Mark Proksch), who is unable to feed as he is not as boring anymore, and his being interesting now is not letting him drain others now. Is this a product of Laszlo's upbringing as baby Colin's dad? I know before they had discussed nature vs. nurture, and Colin has definitely been a completely different person lately, and I am here for this change. He has definitely been more assertive, and the vibe has been a more confident one.

While at the familiar urgent care, Nadja learns the truth from a very sedated Guillermo, who confesses to her as well as his love for all the other vampires in their home. He also admits to loving Nandor the most for being the "queen bitch." While Nadja shows her anger at Guillermo for having stooped so low, letting Derek (Chris Sandiford) be the one to turn him instead of Nandor. She also defends Guillermo and even pauses before calling him "our familiar" and not letting the doctor put him down. I love Nadja/Guillermo moments, but I think this was a very defining moment to show us she does care no matter how much she says otherwise. Also, I think Guillermo and Nadja must be the best fighters in the home, and I really like seeing them team up against the vamp MD.

Colin, on the other hand, is nearly dying from the attention and concern he is getting from others. He gets his foot run over and gets compassionate bystanders, then it turns out it was John Slattery who becomes obsessed with Colin and his accent, which drains him even further. After jumping from his car, Colin and Nandor head to a gas station that is currently under assault, and the robber recognizes Colin from a TikTok video and distracts him enough for the owner to knock the robber out and hug Colin for saving him. We see Colin pass out, and I think this is where we see that it seems he is not as boring anymore.

I like to see that Nandor seems to have changed as well and actually gives Colin his life energy without hesitation. It was very sweet to see him go above and beyond to avoid losing Colin, no matter how much they have hated him before. However, I think we also see how Laszlo's nurturing of Colin has changed him as well, since he chooses to make Nandor laugh to bring him back to life, confessing his real name Arthur Simon Santino, which spells ASS, and how his boyfriend Davy Crockett brought that up to him at the Alamo. Are we about to see more of the interesting sides of Colin? Will this change the way he feeds now?

I think it is also interesting how Nadja chose to keep Guillermo's secret from Nandor, even after he finds the Guillermo frog. Colin is aware there is something going on, but he confesses he does not care about it. I love how the dynamic between them all continuously changes and just gets better and better. I am never able to predict what is coming, and this show just takes me by surprise over and over. We see the Guillermo frog is now calling Guillermo's name before Laszlo closes the box and makes us wonder what exactly Guillermo is and where things will go from here. Definitely, a 10/10 because it's so rare when What We Do in the Shadows actually shows them all working together – and even rarer when it comes to Guillermo and Nadja.

What We Do in the Shadows Season 5 Episode 6 "Urgent Care" Review by Alejandra Bodden 10 / 10 This week's episode of FX's What We Do in the Shadows, "Urgent Care," was yet another fantastic episode that shows how far along our vampires have come along. We see relationships changing and evolving, making things far more interesting. The show continuously raises the bar by which all shows shall be judged from here on, blending the lines between reality, fantasy, horror, and comedy in a genius way. There has not been a single bad episode, and I dare say they just continue getting better and better.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!