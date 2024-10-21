Posted in: FX, Hulu, TV | Tagged: what we do in the shadows, wwdits

What We Do in the Shadows Star Doug Jones Drops Baron Afanas Tease

What We Do in the Shadows' Doug Jones posted an interesting tease about Baron Afanas's look being explained tonight when the series returns.

Tonight's the night, folks. With a three-episode return, we begin saying our goodbyes to Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Colin (Mark Proksch), Guillermo (Harvey Guillén), Nandor (Kayvan Novak), and The Guide (Kristen Schaal) as FX's What We Do in the Shadows kicks off its sixth and final season. But it's not just the main vamp fam that we're going to miss – the series has created one damn impressive ensemble cast over the previous five seasons. One name that would definitely be at the top of our list of those we're going to miss would be Baron Afanas (Doug Jones) – and now, Jones has dropped a ten-ton tease that the Baron's look (quite a bit different since we last saw him) will be explained.

"The last time you saw me as Baron Afanas, I had burned to a semi crisp again. What has become of me in the meantime? Well TONIGHT, the final season 6 of WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS starting with 3 new episodes on FX, then on Hulu, and the Baron's look will be explained!" Jones wrote as the caption to his Instagram post, sharing a look at the Baron and his fam as well as at the final season's key art poster:

Last week brought a special look at the final season, courtesy of Guillén and his visit to CBS's The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Stephen Colbert's go-to person during those George Santos days joined the late-night host for a fun and informative look at Guillén's career – including the impact that Colbert and Amy Sedaris's Strangers with Candy had on him. But the interview kicks off with a clip from the upcoming season, with Guillermo on his way to his new career while sharing how a Panera experience may have just changed his life forever,

Here's Guillén's one-on-one with Colbert from last week, with that sneak preview kicking in at the top of the interview:

Returning tonight, here's one of the latest look at the sixth and final season of FX's What We Do in the Shadows, followed by a look back at what we learned about the upcoming season over the past few months:

What We Do in the Shadows Final Season: New Vamp, Doc Crew Involved

Heading into the show's San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2024 panel, Simms offered some very intriguing intel on what's to come – including Guillermo starting a new life and Colin looking to help Laszlo build a new familiar/best friend. During the SDCC 2024, Berry, Proksch, Schaal, Novak (via Zoom), Simms, and director Kyle Newacheck were on hand to screen the first episode of the final season and tease what's still to come. The three big takeaways? We're introduced to our vamps' original roommate, Jerry – and let's just say that his reawakening (they forgot to wake him since 1976) has an impact on the house's dynamic. In addition, we learn where Guillermo's living now and what he's been up to. Finally – and especially interesting – the vampires begin calling into question the whole documentary thing.

Speaking of the documentary crew, Newacheck noted that the story of our usually unseen supporting cast "does get opened up towards the later end of the season in a very meta way that was fun to make." In fact, the director even had a chance to get in on the action. "I will say that I did get to play a director in the show at a certain point while I was directing the show, which was the most meta thing I've ever been a part of. So stay tuned, y'all. It's gonna get wild and weird," Newacheck added.

As an added bonus, you may have noticed at the opening that we mentioned Novak checked in via Zoom – but that wasn't quite right. Novak checked in as Nandor – and had a pretty graphic response when asked if Guillermo was going to come to terms with his feelings for Nandor. "I have to keep my voice down because Guillermo is in the next room, jacking off into his pillow," Nandor shared, saying to someone off camera who was supposed to be Guillermo, "What? No, I wasn't talking about you. Shut the fuck up!"

Kayvan Novak is doing the #ComicCon panel for "What We Do in the Shadows" remotely via Zoom — and in character as Nandor the Relentless. #SDCC pic.twitter.com/LXFKUIFemC — Variety (@Variety) July 25, 2024 Show Full Tweet

