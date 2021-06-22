What We Do in the Shadows Star Harvey Guillén Previews Season 3

Harvey Guillén's Guillermo de la Cruz has come a long way on the FX vampire comedy What We Do in the Shadows. As the familiar to Nandor the Relentless (Kayvan Novak), Guillermo dreamed of being turned into a vampire after his over a decade of service tending to his every need along with his vampire roommates Lazlo (Matthew Barry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) & Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch). Grossly underappreciated, Guillermo's resentment reaches a boiling point when he discovers his vampire hunting ancestry might create problems for his friends as he saves them in the season two finale from the judgment of the Vampire Council. I spoke with Guillén while promoting his upcoming film Werewolves Within, about where season three picks up and how fans are surprised how much unlike his character he is.

What We Do in the Shadows – An Impasse for Guillermo?

"We definitely pick up where we left off," Guillén teased. "We left off on a real big cliffhanger with finding out the truth and the housemates finding out about Guillermo's lineage with Van Helsing and that he's a natural-born killer. We definitely pick up there. There's no time lapse that goes by. I think it's like we pick up where we left off and we'll be dealing with a lot of new things as well. We'll be introducing old faces that you saw. I will be seeing old girlfriends of the characters. There's definitely a lot of adventure ahead." While Guillermo comes off a bit meek and unassuming, the actor is far more engaging than fans are typically prepared for.

"I love playing Guillermo because It's so fun," Guillén said. "People are always confused when they do meet me and they're like, 'Oh, I thought you'd be quiet and shy', because they assumed that Guillermo is just a guy who's talking. [As an actor] that's your job you succeeded. You made it believable that this character is real and that people actually believe that's how that character would be as an actor on the street. Then they find out that I'm not shy. I'm not quiet and submissive. They're like, 'Oh'. Sometimes they're disappointed that I really want to talk to quiet Guillermo. That's a character. The role that it was so believable, so I'm happy with that." Season three for What We Do in the Shadows premieres on September 2 on FX.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: What We Do in the Shadows | Guillermo The Great | FX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iTdfwEAwrCU)

