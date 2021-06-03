FX Sets AHS, What We Do in the Shadows, Archer & More Premiere Dates

Well, that didn't take long. Only hours after American Horror Story co-creator Ryan Murphy introduced Nico Greetham (Power Rangers Ninja Steel), Kevin McHale (Glee), Dyllon Burnside (Pose), and Charles Melton (Riverdale) as "The Fantastic Four" and welcomed them to FX on Hulu's American Horror Stories then FX Networks let viewers know when they would be seeing them- and a whole lot of other shows, too. American Horror Stories hits FX on Hulu on July 15, with American Horror Story: Double Feature premiering on FX on August 25. In addition, Archer Season 12 premieres on August 25, What We Do in the Shadows Season 3 is set for September 2, Impeachment: American Crime Story premieres September 7, and Y: The Last Man premieres on FX on Hulu on September 13.

Now here's a look at Murphy's post introducing "The Fantastic Four"- with American Horror Stories premiering

Speaking with EW, Angelica Ross explained one personal and important reason why this AHS role has even more meaning for her. "Ryan Murphy requested that I wear my natural hair. That's why I feel the most beautiful in this role. They are doing things with my natural hair that just really affirms me as a Black woman and I think is going to affirm other Black women who watch the show they see other characters who don't wear wigs and who wear natural hair textures — and short hair at that," Ross revealed. "I think it's going to be beautiful, and I can't wait for the audience to see it."

Describing the tenth season as "legendary," Ross offered a window for release that caught many by surprise- but as it turns out, she wasn't far off. "I think it premieres next month, but I don't know." Whenever AHS fans do get to see the new season, Ross knows they're going to like what they see of her character. "Once I started reading the script for the first six episodes, which are the first half of the [Double] Feature… This is my favorite role next to Candy. I will say Candy will probably always forever stay No. 1 until further notice, but my look in this show is definitely my favorite of all looks. I'm just super excited for the fans to see who this next character is because I think that it's going to be legendary. I gagged at how the story arc ends."

Set to the tune of Orville Peck's Dead of Night, the American Horror Story cast reveal video below confirmed that AHS powerhouse alums Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Billy Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, Finn Wittrock, Frances Conroy, and Denis O'Hare will return. In addition, Home Alone alum Macaulay Culkin, Spencer Novich, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Pierce Cady, V Nixie, Kaia Gerber, and many more will be a part of the mini-seasons "Sand/Sea" for American Horror Story: Double Feature.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: American Horror Story Season 10 Cast Announcement (HD) Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Macaulay Culkin (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Az-dBOtyNjA&t=4s)

