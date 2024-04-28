Posted in: Fox, Max, Opinion, TV, TV, YouTube | Tagged: colin jost, donald trump, Joe Biden, opinion, WHCD

WHCD Shocker: Donald Trump No Fan of Colin Jost, President Joe Biden

To no one's surprise, Donald Trump wasn't a fan of The White House Correspondents’ Dinner or Colin Jost & President Biden's performances.

Earlier today, we shared our review of SNL cast member/co-head writer Colin Jost's performance headlining Saturday night's White House Correspondents Dinner – and we were pretty impressed on a number of levels. To absolutely no one's surprise, it looks like ex-reality show host & multi-impeached ex-POTUS Donald Trump wasn't a big fan – based on what he posted on his reported "social media" service. "The White House Correspondents' Dinner was really bad. Colin Jost BOMBED, and Crooked Joe was an absolute disaster! Doesn't get much worse than this!" Trump posted – and yet, the fact that it was so brief is vibing like Trump's trying really hard to make it look like it didn't bother him even though he did.

On The White House/Cocaine Story: "The last time I was in D.C., I left my cocaine at the White House. Luckily, the president was able to put it to good use for his State of the Union. I'm kidding, of course, the president doesn't call it cocaine – he calls it 'high-speed rail.'"

On Biden/Trump Ages: "I'm not saying both candidates are old, but you know Jimmy Carter is out there thinking, 'I could maybe win this thing.'"

On Trump's Legal Issues: "Can we just acknowledge how refreshing it is to see a president of the United States at an event that doesn't begin with the bailiff saying, 'All rise.'"

On Biden's Support Among Black Voters: "Like many of you here tonight, I pretend to do news on TV. My 'Weekend Update' co-anchor, Michael Che, was going to join me here tonight, but in solidarity with President Biden, I decided to lose all my Black support. Che told me to say that, and I'm just realizing I was set up."

On Israeli-Palestinian Conflict College Protests: "The Correspondents Association provides scholarships to promising young journalism students, who may one day be sent off to cover dangerous geopolitical hotspots like Columbia University."

On O.J. Simpson Dying: "Obama got Bin Laden. You got O.J. And by the way, now that O.J.'s dead, who is the new frontrunner for Trump's VP? Is it Diddy?"

On Lara Trump Covering Tom Petty's "I Won't Back Down": "Lara Trump is here. She recently released a cover of 'I Won't Back Down.' Upon hearing it, Tom Petty died again. I can't believe I'm saying this to a member of the Trump family, but maybe stick to politics."

On The New York Times: "Wordle is here! Sorry, I mean the New York Times. I forgot they do stuff in addition to puzzles."

On Matt Gaetz: "We're all here tonight at 'nerd prom'…well, Matt Gaetz is at regular prom."

On "Sleepy Don": "It's after 10 p.m. 'Sleepy Joe' is still awake, while Trump has spent the last week falling asleep in court every morning – though Fox News just said he was being anti-woke."

On Biden's Poll Numbers: "Let me see if I can summarize where this race stands at this moment. The Republican candidate for president owes half a billion in fines for bank fraud and is currently spending his days farting himself awake during a porn star hush money trial, and the race is tied? The race is tied. Nothing makes sense anymore. The candidate who is a New York City playboy took abortion rights away, and the guy who is trying to give your abortion rights back is an 80-year-old Catholic. How does that make sense?"

