Whedon, Moon Knight, Boba Fett & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch 18 Jan 22

the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With much love & respect to Bruno Mars for "Young Girls" (with the video at the end of the post), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news & opinion topics for today includes Disney+'s Moon Knight drops a trailer, The CW's Superman & Lois and Naomi release new ep overviews, Joss Whedon responds to "Buffy" accusations, The Book of Boba Fett honors Danny Trejo, We offer out thoughts/theories on Showtime's Yellowjackets, Netflix's Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area gets a teaser, Succession star Brian Cox has turned down some things, AEW star Cody Rhodes appears to be wrestling contract-free, and more!

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Tuesday, January 18, 2022:

Moon Knight Trailer: Oscar Isaac Has Some Restless Nights This March

Succession Star Brian Cox on Turning Down GOT, Harry Potter & Pirates

Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area Teaser: Trust The Professor

Superman & Lois S02E04 and Naomi S01E04 Official Overviews Released

Report: TNT Champion Cody Rhodes Working Without AEW Contract

Joss Whedon Offers "Buffy" Reax: "Sometimes You Had to Yell" & More

The Book of Boba Fett: Danny Trejo & More Earn Key Art High Honor

No Matches Booked For Tonight's WWE Raw

Saved by the Bell Cinematographer on Bridging Old/New SBTB Generations

Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Can There Be a Post-Joss Whedon TV Future?

Yellowjackets: So Where Do We Go From Here? Hopes, Concerns & Theories

