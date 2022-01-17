No Matches Booked For Tonight's WWE Raw

The Chadster is the anti-Garfield because there's no day The Chadster loves more than Monday. That's because Monday is when The Chadster's favorite show, WWE Raw, airs each week, bringing The Chadster three hours of excruciatingly wonderful sports entertainment programming. One of the things The Chaster loves about WWE Raw is how WWE keeps The Chadster in suspense as to what's happening on the show, and this week is extra great because there are no matches announced for the show yet. Instead, WWE has simply teased three storyline developments for Bobby Lashley, Becky Lynch, and RKBro. A lot of biased haters on the internet would probably claim that this is because Vince McMahon doesn't know what he's doing with WWE Raw until the last minute, but those people don't understand anything about the wrestling business and are probably on Tony Khan's payroll.

Bobby Lashley will challenge Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble, but on WWE Raw tonight, Lashley will talk to Lesnar, just like he did last week, in a segment WWE is calling "The All Mighty Bobby Lashley responds to Brock Lesnar's jokes." Personally, The Chadster thinks WWE might want to slow this angle down a bit. There are two weeks before the Rumble, after all.

Meanwhile, WWE Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch will respond to her new challenger, Doudrop, in a segment WWE is calling "Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch reacts to new challenger Doudrop." The Chadster is pretty sure that Lynch is going to react poorly to it, but he will sure tune into Raw tonight to find out.

Finally, in the wake of losing their WWE Raw Tag Team Championships, a lot of people are probably wondering what's next for RKBro. Well, so is WWE, in their segment called, "Can RK-Bro bounce back from losing the Raw Tag Team Titles?"

That question and many more will be answered when WWE Raw airs at 8PM Eastern on the USA Network. Please, please, please tune in because it was really close in the ratings last week and The Chadster won't be able to handle it if AEW Dynamite ties Raw in the demo again.

