Which Smackdown Star Will Be Sacrificed to Make Roman Look Strong?

Roman Reigns has only been back on WWE Smackdown for one week, but the new Universal Champion is already in need of a new opponent to make him look strong. On Smackdown this Friday, four superstars will fight for the opportunity to be beaten by Roman in a future Universal Championship title defense. One of Big E, Matt Riddle, Sheamus, or The Ratings King of Friday Nights himself, Baron Corbin, will win an opportunity to lose to Roman at the next WWE PPV by competing in a fatal four-way match on Smackdown this week.

From WWE.com:

Four of the blue brand's most electric Superstars will have a golden opportunity on Friday Night SmackDown. Big E, Matt Riddle, King Corbin and Sheamus will face off for a Universal Title opportunity at WWE Clash of Champions. Two rivalries will share the ring, as Big E defeated Sheamus, and Matt Riddle vanquished King Corbin at WWE Payback. Roman Reigns sent shockwaves through the WWE Universe by regaining the Universal Title that same night. Who will step up as the first major challenger to The Big Dog's new title reign? Tune in to Friday Night SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX to see the high-stakes clash.

And that's not all we have to look forward to on Smackdown this week. WWE has also announced a rematch for the Women's Tag Team Championships between new champs Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler and previous champs Sasha Banks and Bayley. From WWE.com:

Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax coexisted long enough to win the Women's Tag Team Titles. Can they keep clicking and prevent Bayley & Sasha Banks from snatching them back? Since SummerSlam, "The Golden Roles Models" have had their wealth of gold dissolve before their eyes. The Boss lost the Raw Women's Championship to Asuka at The Biggest Event of the Summer, and then the two friends lost the Women's Tag Team Titles to The Queen of Spades & The Irresistible Force at WWE Payback. Bayley & Banks were in disarray after the latest loss, as questions swirl about the strength of their bond. Can Baszler & Jax protect their newly earned titles and drive a wedge into the friendship of Bayley & Banks? Tune in to Friday Night SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX to see the championship rematch

Finally, because, frankly, we've gone long enough without talking about Roman Reigns, The Big Dog and his advocate, Paul Heyman, will address the WWE Universe on Smackdown on Friday. From WWE.com:

The Big Dog took back the Universal Title, and now he's ready to rule over his yard. Roman Reigns will address the WWE Universe this Friday on SmackDown with Paul Heyman in tow. The Universal Champion will talk about his title victory at WWE Payback and his recent alignment with the controversial Heyman. What does this newly formed alliance between Reigns and Heyman mean for the future of Friday Night SmackDown? Tune in to Friday Night SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX to see the latest from Reigns.

