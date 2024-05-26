Posted in: Preview, Sports, streaming, TV, WWE | Tagged: preview, vice tv, wcw, who killed wcw, wwe

Who Killed WCW? Key Art Poster, NWO Teaser & More Released

Check out new teasers and a poster for Vice TV and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Dany Garcia & Seven Bucks Productions' Who Killed WCW?

Beginning on June 4th and over the course of four episodes, Vice TV and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Dany Garcia, and their Seven Bucks Productions banner examine the rise & fall of World Championship Wrestling (WCW) with the docuseries Who Killed WCW? Featuring exclusive interviews with wrestlers, executives, and insiders with firsthand knowledge of what went down, offering their insights into how a professional wrestling company that once looked poised to take down the WWF/WWE ("The Monday Night Wars") ended up crashing & burning as a result of some head-scratching decisions inside and outside of the ring. In the trailer that was released earlier this month, we had a chance to see and hear from Johnson, Booker T, Eric Bischoff, "Diamond" Dallas Page, Bill Goldberg, Vince Russo, and Kevin Nash. Now, we have a new key art poster to pass along – followed by two teasers offering more looks at what viewers can expect.

Now, here's a look at two recent teasers for the upcoming docuseries – set to hit Vice TV on June 4th:

What's your favorite nWo moment? The arrival of the nWo in 1996 marked a financial turning point for WCW and catapulted them from a distant second place into the spot of the #1 wrestling company in the country. "Who Killed WCW?" premieres June 4 at 10PM on @VICETV. pic.twitter.com/k5BKjn81Wo — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) May 21, 2024 Show Full Tweet

In 1998, WCW was generating record profits, enjoying unprecedented ratings success, and found themselves ingrained in mainstream pop culture. In just over two years, the company was dead. "Who Killed WCW?" premieres Tuesday, June 4 on @VICETV. pic.twitter.com/4LnW8s5Q5Z — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) May 20, 2024 Show Full Tweet

"The iconic rise and fall of WCW is one of professional wrestling's most captivating stories – full of big dreams, massive successes, painful failures, and the harsh realities of the pro wrestling business. With wrestling viewership and fan engagement at an ultimate high, there has never been a more perfect time to tell top-quality wrestling stories, and there's no better one to start with than a one-of-a-kind, behind-the-scenes look at this epic saga, known as The Rise and Fall of WCW and personally, the rise of WCW, not the fall, inspired me greatly early in my career where I would eventually become, the Final Boss," Johnson shared in a statement.

Garcia added, "Diving into the saga of WCW is not just another project for us; it is an opportunity to highlight our talents as documentary storytellers in a world where we have historical credibility and knowledge: professional wrestling. This project allows us to build a bridge between the passionate global wrestling audience and those curious about an often-misunderstood industry, strengthened by our partnership with a dedicated storyteller in Vice TV."

Produced by Vice Studios Canada in association with Bell Media's Crave, Who Killed WCW? is executive-produced by Johnson and Garcia – alongside Hiram Garcia, Brian Gewirtz, Vice TV's Lee Hoffman, Evan Husney & Jason Eisener. Danny Gabai, Guillermo Garcia, and Paul Taylor are set to executive produce for Vice Studios.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!