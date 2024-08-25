Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW All In, mjf, recaps, will ospreay, wrestling

Will Ospreay Regains International Title at AEW All In London

The Chadster's unbiased coverage of AEW All In London: Will Ospreay wins back the International Title from MJF in a match that's so unfair to WWE! Auughh man! 😤🏆🇬🇧

Article Summary Will Ospreay regains the AEW International Title from MJF in a thrilling main event at AEW All In London.

AEW's flashy match is seen as an unfair attempt to overshadow WWE's upcoming Bash in Berlin PLE.

High-flying moves and interference mar the match, cheesing off wrestling purist, The Chadster.

The Chadster feels Tony Khan's booking is ruining his life, including issues in his marriage.

Welcome to The Chadster's totally unbiased live coverage of AEW All In London! 😤👎 The Chadster is so cheesed off right now because Tony Khan is clearly trying to upstage WWE's upcoming and obviously superior Bash in Berlin PLE. 😡 Auughh man! So unfair! 🍺🥴 The Chadster has been drinking White Claws all day to dull the pain of this show, but even that can't erase what The Chadster just witnessed in the Will Ospreay vs. MJF match for the AEW American Championship. 🏆🇺🇸🇬🇧

In a blatant attempt to cheese off The Chadster, AEW All In London showcased two of their so-called "elite" talents in a flashy match that was clearly designed to get an even bigger reaction than the first time he won the belt by having Ospreay win the title back in front of his home country crowd. 🙄 It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😤

The match started with Will Ospreay and MJF exchanging blows, and Ospreay quickly took control with some high-flying moves. 🦅 The Chadster was already annoyed by this point because WWE superstars know better than to waste energy on unnecessary acrobatics. 🤸‍♂️ As the match progressed, both wrestlers pulled out all the stops, hitting each other with moves like Spanish Flies, Os-Cutters, and even a Tombstone Piledriver on the floor! 😱 The Chadster couldn't believe how recklessly they were treating their bodies. Don't they know that WWE has a strict policy on protecting its superstars? 🤕

The match continued with more near-falls and big moves, including MJF hitting a Panama Sunrise on the apron. 😠 The Chadster was getting more and more frustrated with every kick-out. Why can't they just end the match like normal people? 🤬 Then, in a moment that made The Chadster want to throw his White Claw at the TV (but he didn't because he values his Mazda Miata payments more than Tony Khan's feelings), Daniel Garcia showed up to interfere! 😡 This is exactly the kind of thing that makes The Chadster's White Claw go straight through him! 💦

In the end, Ospreay hit his Hidden Blade and a Tiger Driver '91 to win the match and reclaim the AEW American Championship. 🏆 The crowd went wild, and The Chadster could practically feel Tony Khan's smug satisfaction from across the ocean. 🌊😤

The Chadster can't even begin to explain how much this match cheesed him off. 😡 First of all, the use of patriotism to get a bigger reaction is just so cheap. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 WWE would never stoop so low as to use national pride to get a pop from the crowd. 🙄 And don't even get The Chadster started on the in-ring action. All those flips and dives are just smoke and mirrors to distract from the fact that neither Ospreay nor MJF understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 🤡

WWE's matches are so much more sophisticated and nuanced. 🧐 They don't need to rely on these crowd-pleasing tactics to get a reaction. Instead, they focus on telling stories and building characters, which is clearly something AEW has no interest in doing. 📚 The Chadster bets that if you put either of these so-called "elite" talents in a real WWE ring, they'd be exposed for the frauds they are. 🎭

After the match, The Chadster was so enraged by what Tony Khan had done, and the people of England's part in it, that he couldn't contain himself anymore. 😤 The Chadster ran outside, White Claw in hand, and started yelling at his neighbors that it was time to take up arms against the British again. 🏃‍♂️🍺 As The Chadster sprinted through the neighborhood, chugging White Claws along the way, his neighbors kept shouting that they were going to call the police. 👮‍♂️📞

But The Chadster knows the truth – this is all Tony Khan's fault! 😡 He's clearly manipulating the legal system to work against The Chadster. It's just another example of how Tony Khan is obsessed with ruining The Chadster's life. When will he stop?! 😭

Stick around for more of The Chadster's totally unbiased live coverage of AEW All In London. 📺 The Chadster will continue to expose Tony Khan's devious plans and show everyone why WWE is and always will be the superior wrestling product. 🏆 Now, if you'll excuse The Chadster, he needs to go buy more White Claw to get through the rest of this show. 🍺🥴

