Will Prime Minister Contest Reflect Upcoming Doctor Who Regeneration?

This Sunday sees the final episode of Jodie Whittaker and Chris Chibnall's run on Doctor Who with the feature-length The Power Of The Doctor. There was a press preview of the episode of question, but it was missing the final nine minutes. Because the final episode of a character who plays The Doctor in Doctor Who usually leads to a regeneration into the next portrayal of the Doctor. And there are rumours. If true, then they are possibly spoilers. So turn back now if that kind of thing is not your bag.

Because also, at this moment, we have in the midst of an election battle for the next Conservative Prime Minister of Great Britain & Northern Ireland. In which candidates must be selected by Conservative Party MPs and then voted on by Conservative Party members.

The big Doctor Who rumour is that Jodie Whittaker will regenerate, not into Ncuti Gatwa's version of Doctor Who, but reverting to David Tennant again. And then, in a later episode, regenerating into Ncuti Gatwa's look. This will coincide with Russell T Davies' return to the show, who was also the showrunner in Tennant's day. And instantly giving nostalgic feelings for someone who often tops fans polls as the best Doctor Who of all time. It's a retrograde but comforting step, especially for some fans who just never took to a blonde woman Doctor Who, of whom there is a depressingly large number.

While the Conservative Party is losing its blonde woman Prime Minister, and rather than replacing her right away with the obvious and most competent candidate Rishi Sunak, we might see Boris Johnson return to take the role, for reasons of nostalgic comfort, as a Prime Minister who Conservative Party members still laud as the best Prime Minister in recent times. If David Tennant can do it, why not Boris Johnson?

When Theresa May was elected Prime Minister, it came at around the same time that Jodie Whittaker was announced as the new Doctor Who, so I drew this cartoon at the time.

But now I am going with another more fitting for this weekend….





